The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Money News Business

United Airlines CEO considering alternatives to Boeing’s next airplane

The Chicago-based airline has dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners that have been grounded for nearly three weeks after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 in midflight.

By  David Koenig | AP
   
SHARE United Airlines CEO considering alternatives to Boeing’s next airplane
Travelers check-in at the United Airlines Premier Access at O’Hare International Airport.

Travelers check-in at the United Airlines Premier Access at O’Hare International Airport.

Joshua Lott/Getty

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says he is “disappointed” in ongoing manufacturing problems at Boeing that have led to the grounding of dozens of United jetliners, and the airline will consider alternatives to buying a future, larger version of the Boeing 737 Max.

Kirby said Tuesday that Boeing needs “real action” to restore its previous reputation for quality.

His comments came one day after United disclosed that it expects to lose money in the first three months of this year because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

United has 79 of those planes, which federal regulators grounded more than two weeks ago after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 in midflight, leaving a gaping hole in the plane. Investigators are probing whether bolts that help hold the panel in place were missing or broke off.

Related

Kirby said on CNBC that he believes that the Max 9s could be cleared to fly again soon, “but I’m disappointed that the manufacturing challenges do keep happening at Boeing.”

At times over the past few years, manufacturing flaws have held up deliveries of Max jets and a larger Boeing plane, the 787. Last year, United received 24 fewer Boeing aircraft than it expected.

United has a standing order for Max 10 jets, a larger version of the Max line. However, that model and a smaller one, the Max 7, are years behind schedule for being certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. The grounding of the Max 9 jets is likely to further complicate Boeing’s drive to get the new models approved.

Kirby said the Max 10 is at least five years behind schedule and could be pushed further into the future.

“I think this is the straw — the Max 9 grounding — is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us,” he told CNBC. “We’re going to at least build a plan that doesn’t have the Max 10 in it.”

Kirby wasn’t specific about what planes the airline could acquire instead of the Max 10, but he noted that there is only one other global manufacturer of such large planes — Boeing’s European rival Airbus.

Doing without the Max 10 probably means United won’t grow as fast as it had hoped, Kirby added.

Next Up In Business
Illinois is considering its own child tax credit
Johnson targets end to natural gas in new homes, buildings
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
City Council committee moves to rein in dollar stores
Clean energy firm Nexamp to build second headquarters in Chicago
CEO of Hoffman Estates company dies in accident at anniversary celebration in India
The Latest
Snow falls on the afternoon of Jan, 9 in west suburban Geneva. The National Weather Service is warning of freezing rain in north central and northeast Illinois on Monday night into Tuesday, with ice accumulations likely.
Weather
Dozens of schools closed in Chicago area because of freezing rain, but icy roads expected to improve later in the day
A winter weather advisory was issued for the Chicago area until 9 a.m. Tuesday, but road conditions were improving as temperatures rose through the morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Doom.
By Violet Miller
 
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg
Crime
Two brothers shot, one fatally, outside CICS Loomis-Longwood high in Washington Heights: CPD
New details have surfaced after two brothers — 18 and 27 — were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street Sunday evening when at least one person approached them and fired shots, police said.
By Violet Miller
 
Halibut, mahi-mahi, snapper, lingcod, sea bass or grouper are a great option for fish tacos.
Recipes
Fish tacos are ideal, no-fuss go-to for a winter meal
Choose lean, mild-flavored white-fish fillets that are firm and flaky when cooked.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Oscar statuettes sit backstage during the 2023 Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Movies and TV
Oscar nominations 2024: Complete list of Academy Award contenders
In the running for best picture are “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “The Zone of Interest.”
By Associated Press
 
CPD_02.JPG
Crime
Teen arrested after being shot at during restaurant heist, crashing SUV in Belmont Cragin
A 17-year-old boy was shot at while he allegedly tried to hold up a restaurant and then crashed an SUV, leading to his arrest in Belmont Cragin about 9:35 p.m., according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 