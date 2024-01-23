The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
City announces 50 finalists for snowplow naming contest, including “Chance the Scraper” and “Casimir Plowaski”

The Department of Streets and Sanitation announced finalists for its snowplow naming contest Monday. Residents can vote for up to six names. Voting ends Feb. 2.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
Snow plows are parked outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood during the unveiling of seven new snow plows, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.

Seven snowplows named in a city contest were unveiled on March 24, 2023 at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Above the Thaw,” “Casimir Plowaski,” “Chance the Scraper” and “Taylor Drift” are just three of the 50 name options that Chicago residents can vote for in the city’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation announced finalists for its snowplow naming contest Monday. Voting ends Feb. 2. Chicago residents can vote for up to six names on the city’s website

The six names with the most votes will be featured on a snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts, joining the named snowplows announced last year. Those who submitted winning names will get the chance to take a photo with the plow they named.

Some of the names have a Chicago twist, with names like “Arctic Institute of Chicago,” “Deep Dish Plowzza,” “Plowapalooza” and “The Magnificent Pile.”

The city’s “Sears Plower” and “Salter Payton” snowplows were unveiled Friday at the Grand Avenue Salt Dome.



Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched the annual snowplow naming contest in 2022. Last year’s winning names included “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”

Once the six winners are chosen, residents will be able to view their newly named vehicles through the city’s snowplow tracker. Those who submitted the winning names will get the chance to take a photo with the snowplow they named.

