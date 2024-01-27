The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Jaxson Davis’ all-around game helps Warren hold off Palatine

Davis finished with 15 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block. He committed one turnover.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Warren’s Jaxson Davis (1) shoots and hits a two as Palatine’s Connor May (21) defends.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The fun begins when Warren freshman Jaxson Davis decides to drive to the basket. Anything can happen. It usually isn’t what’s expected, but it almost always ends in the Blue Devils’ favor.

It’s only two months into Davis’ high school career, but the game already has slowed down for him. He’s seeing two or three steps ahead of everyone else on the court.

‘‘When he has the ball, everything happens,’’ Warren coach Zack Ryan said. ‘‘Guys get baskets. He gets his teammates wide-open shots and layups.’’

Davis made two free throws to give the No. 9 Blue Devils a four-point cushion with 15 seconds left Saturday against Palatine in Gurnee. It was just enough for them to withstand a three-pointer by the Pirates’ Connor May at the buzzer for a 57-56 victory.

Davis finished with 15 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block. He committed one turnover. The 6-1 guard has been one of the best players in the area since the season began and became the first freshman to be named the MVP of the Proviso West Holiday Tournament.

‘‘He’s special,’’ Ryan said. ‘‘And now he’s starting to lead more and keep his composure and do the little things that are hard as a freshman. He kept us together at the end when we were turning it over and giving away the lead. Maybe a month ago, he’s not like that.’’

Davis was the youngest and smallest player on the court. And the best. Ryan made him team captain two days ago.

‘‘I’m feeling very comfortable,’’ Davis said. ‘‘We haven’t been playing well lately, so it was big to come out with the win tonight. But we need to be better.’’

Warren (22-4) shot 7-for-13 from three-point range in the first half and led Palatine 33-21.

‘‘We haven’t shot the ball well pretty much since [late December],’’ Ryan said. ‘‘We are trying to defend and play hard to win games. So tonight it was nice to find some flow and rhythm offensively.’’

May (24 points, eight rebounds, three blocks) and sophomore Tony Balanganayi (12 points, six rebounds) led the charge to get the Pirates (18-7) back in the game.

The Blue Devils committed 18 turnovers, generally on possessions on which Davis didn’t touch the ball.

Palatine’s Connor May (21) heads to the basket.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

‘‘Sometimes you just have to keep it simple,’’ Ryan said. ‘‘Just get the guy the ball that makes things happen for all of us. It’s a process. We have other guys that can do things, but our team is obviously better when things run through [Davis].’’

Senior Alex Daniels added 10 points and five rebounds and sophomore Braylon Walker nine points for Warren. The Blue Devils picked up a major conference victory Friday against Lake Zurich and now are tied for second in the North Suburban, one game behind Lake Forest.

‘‘We can go on a good streak over this last month of the season and make a run at state,’’ Davis said. ‘‘We’ve learned from some of the ups and downs so far this year.’’

