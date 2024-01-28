Jay Leno files for conservatorship of his wife Mavis who’s been diagnosed with dementia

Jay Leno has filed to be the conservator of his wife’s estate amid a diagnosis of dementia.

On Friday, Leno, 73, petitioned in a Los Angeles court filing to make sure his wife Mavis Leno’s estate plan is correctly executed because she “presently lacks the necessary capacity,” according to the documents obtained by USA TODAY.

A hearing is scheduled for April 9.

“Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years,” according to the filing.

Mavis, 77, “suffers from dementia, major neurocognitive disorder,” her physician wrote in a doctor’s capacity declaration, which also outlined the decline of her cognitive function.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Leno.

The revelation of Mavis’ diagnosis comes more than a year after Leno suffered significant burns on his hands, face and chest when flames erupted as he worked on one of his vintage cars in November 2022. He underwent two procedures, including a surgical excision and grafting.

Months later, in January 2023, the television personality was injured in a motorcycle accident that resulted in several broken bones.

The comedian’s filing states his wish to manage Mavis’ half of their shared property and her assets in a trust, which would provide for her, her brother and Leno. The couple does not have children and she has no other siblings.

The former “Tonight Show” anchor “has always handled the couple’s finances throughout the term of their 43-year marriage, and will continue to do so until his passing,” the petition states, adding, “Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage.”

Leno and Mavis met in the 1970s at the Comedy Store before getting married in 1980.

In an interview with People in 2019, the comedian joked that the key to his lasting relationship is “not screwing around.”

“You can leave your underwear on the doorknob for the rest of your life if you don’t screw around,” he added.

On a more serious note, Leno told the outlet, “I always tell guys when they meet a woman, ‘Marry your conscience. Marry someone who’s the person you wish you could be and it works out okay.’ “

Read more at usatoday.com