Monday, January 29, 2024
THC-infused buffalo wing pot sauce coming to Chicago area dispensaries

The sauce, coming to Sunnyside dispensaries on Friday, sells for $30 and is for adults 21 and over.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A new THC-infused buffalo wing sauce is a collaboration between Good News cannabis brand and The Fifty/50. Each 10-ounce container has 100 milligrams of THC and is for adults 21 and over.

Cresco Labs

Watching the Super Bowl with a few buds? A new twist on a big game staple is sure to spark up some conversations.

Good News cannabis brand and Chicago sports bar The Fifty/50 have teamed up to create THC-infused buffalo wing sauce, according to a news release from Cresco Labs, which is behind several weed brands, including Good News.

“The Fifty/50 is all about bringing people together around sports and great food, and our hope is that the new Big Game wing sauce will foster a sense of camaraderie among Super Bowl fans — regardless of who wins or loses,” said Matt Miller, head of operations at The Fifty/50. “Whoever you host at your house this Super Bowl will definitely be talking about your buffalo wings for years to come.”

The Big Game sauce will be available for purchase starting Friday while supplies last at Sunnyside dispensaries in River North, Wrigleyville, Buffalo Grove and Schaumburg, Cresco said.

Each 10-ounce container features The Fifty/50’s mild buffalo sauce infused with 100 milligrams of THC. It sells for $30 and is for adults 21 and over.

Buffalo wings are the most popular Super Bowl food in Illinois, according to an analysis by website Bid On Equipment.

The National Chicken Council says Americans eat more than 1 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday. This year, Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. 

The Fifty/50 restaurant, at 2047 W. Division St. in West Town, sells more than 1,000 pounds of chicken wings on Super Bowl Sundays, according to the news release.

“Buffalo wings and sports go hand-in-hand, and The Fifty/50 has Chicago’s best wings, so we collaborated on the first THC-infused buffalo wing sauce — the perfect play for game day,” said Dana Mason, Cresco Labs’ vice president of wholesale marketing.

