Monday, January 29, 2024
United, American airlines introduce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers

Chicago-based United and American Airlines plan to introduce special flight numbers themed after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for the Super Bowl.

By  Associated Press
   
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have inspired United and American airlines.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

MIAMI — Taylor Swift was born in 1989. Travis Kelce wears jersey No. 87.

American Airlines and Chicago-based United Airlines took notice.

Whether you’re a Swiftie or a member of Chiefs Kingdom, if you need flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, a few flight numbers might catch your eye.

American’s Flight 1989 is scheduled to run twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, both departing at 12:30 p.m. local time. And after the game, Flight 87 leaves Las Vegas for Kansas City at 12:20 a.m. local time on Feb. 12.

These aren’t regularly scheduled flights, either.

“You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas,” American Airlines said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do.”

It wasn’t just Swift and Kelce whose numbers are now flight numbers. There are three Flight 15 offerings, which happens to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey. Flight 15 from Kansas City to Las Vegas is on Feb. 8. The same flight number, this time going from Vegas to Kansas City, is offered Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

There’s also a Flight 1521, combining the numbers of Mahomes and safety Mike Edwards. That one is running from Kansas City to Las Vegas once.

United Airlines also has added a flight 1989 from Kansas City to Las Vegas and added separate flights with connections to Kelce and the 49ers.

