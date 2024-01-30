The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Editorials Israel-Hamas War Politics

Chicago City Council’s Gaza resolution isn’t perfect, but a cease-fire is ultimately about saving lives

The resolution is likely to be amended again before Wednesday’s vote. Meanwhile, we hope negotiators can forge a deal, now in the works, to pause the fighting in Gaza and bring the Oct. 7 hostages home.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Chicago City Council’s Gaza resolution isn’t perfect, but a cease-fire is ultimately about saving lives
Four men in coats carry a body in a red blanket.

Palestinians collect bodies after an Israeli strike in Zuweida, Gaza Strip, on Monday.

Adel Hana/AP

Thaer Ahmad’s work with trauma patients on the South Side and his previous visits to disaster-stricken areas fell drastically short of preparing him for the human suffering he encountered in the Gaza Strip during the last three weeks. 

When the Palestinians in that region aren’t trying to escape Israeli bombardment, they are wondering when their next proper meal will be or if they’ll ever have access to clean water and other necessities again, said Ahmad, an emergency room physician who flew back to Chicago Friday after volunteering at a hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Ahmad is well aware that Chicago’s proposed cease-fire resolution is non-binding and won’t have the same impact as the negotiations now underway for a deal that would free hostages kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 in exchange for a two-month pause in fighting between the militant group and Israel.

We hope those negotiations are successful, and soon.

But if alderpersons approve the proposed resolution at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Ahmad said they will be upholding Chicago’s progressive ideals and sending a strong, supportive message to members of his Palestinian American community in Cook County — the largest in any county in the nation — and all other “people of conscience” from all racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Editorial

Editorial

This editorial board advocated for a cease-fire in the Middle East last month. Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the call just a few days ago as the death toll of Palestinians, mostly innocent civilians, has skyrocketed to more than 26,000. The majority of Americans are yearning for a permanent cease-fire, which has been reflected in polls and in recent resolutions green-lit in cities across the country, including San Francisco, Detroit and Atlanta. 

The latest version of Chicago’s resolution isn’t perfect. But it rightly recognizes the 1,200 Israeli and foreign nationals killed by Hamas last fall, as well as the innocent Palestinians killed in Israel’s retaliatory siege since then.

We urge Council members to include strong, clear wording demanding that Hamas release all hostages as part of any deal, and end its rocket attacks on Israel. We also recommend Council members remove language that could be read as undermining U.S. authority regarding United Nations resolutions; leave that to the foreign policy experts.

But Chicago wouldn’t be a radical outlier, as some have suggested, by passing this cease-fire resolution. Instead, we hope it helps to strike while the iron is hot and show support for negotiators now working on the agreement for a pause in fighting. Such a deal would return hostages safely to their families and provide some relief, however scant, to those living in Gaza, where the U.N. says there is a “looming threat of famine, disease and displacement.”

Related

The resolution, which has an outdated number of Palestinian casualties, will likely be amended slightly before it’s up for a vote Wednesday, a City Hall insider told us.

Some people are objecting to various wording in the proposal, but the bottom line is “both sides need to stop shooting,” said Richard Goldwasser, a Chicago-area lawyer who describes himself as an “anti-occupation activist.”

Goldwasser stressed that not all Jewish people in Chicago and surrounding suburbs align themselves with 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein as she pushes back against the current cease-fire resolution, which he says urges the killing of civilians to end in the simplest terms.

“We are not a monolith,” said Goldwasser, who wanted a negotiated cease-fire just 10 days after Oct. 7.

“There is no question IsraeI has a right to defend itself” and carry out a “military response [to Oct. 7], but it has to comply with international law ... and we can see that has not been happening,” he said, referring to the Israeli bombing campaign.

Just days after Hamas’ massacre in Israel, 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed by his landlord in unincorporated Plainfield Township because of his Palestinian and Muslim backgrounds.

Joseph Czuba, who has since been charged, apparently found the boy to be a threat after listening to conservative talk radio, so he stabbed him 26 times, Will County prosecutors said. Words matter, we said then.

The Council has spent a lot of time and energy on this resolution, and though there are undoubtedly local problems waiting to be solved, we get it: The Chicago area is home to thousands of Palestinians, other Middle Easterners, Muslims and Jews, for whom this war and its effects are deeply personal — and important to us as an editorial board. Just as we support a cease-fire, we also supported the Council vote to condemn Hamas for Oct. 7, in a resolution introduced by Silverstein.

Chicago’s cease-fire resolution won’t stop the bloodshed. It will take much more work to forge lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. But a straightforward, direct resolution collectively asking for concrete steps to save innocent lives is, as a city, worth supporting.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds.  See our guidelines .

Next Up In Editorial
Carrots, rather than sticks, are a better way to get Chicago buildings to go all-electric
White Sox stadium at The 78 could be a home run, if City Hall makes the right plays
Tinley Park, Joliet mass shootings are a reminder that deadly violence against women is all too common
Keep red dye No. 3, other potentially harmful additives out of food to protect Illinoisans’ health
Make dollar stores clean up their act
Take a hard look at changes in Bally’s casino hotel tower plans
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As my son awaits his new baby, I tell him it’s a bad move
Father-to-be has stopped speaking to his dad, who greeted the pregnancy news with anger.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A still photo from a video of a hijab-wearing student being shoved to the ground by another student. The Glendale Heights school district and police are investigating the incident.
News
Police investigating attack on Muslim student at Glendale Heights middle school
A video of the alleged attack posted on social media showed a female student wearing a hijab being put into a headlock by a male student and shoved to the ground.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cpd-02.JPG
Crime
No evidence of shots fired before CPD officer shot at man on the South Side: COPA
A probe into an officer-involved shooting in Gresham finds no evidence that a responding officer was fired upon by a man before the officer opened fire. No one was hurt.
By Violet Miller
 
cpd-03.JPG
Crime
CPD warns of Facebook Marketplace robberies in South Side neighborhoods
Police say robbers lure potential buyers to a location and then the buyers are robbed. The robberies occurred between Jan. 20 and Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 