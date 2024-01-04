Playpen brown trout

Customer Rahman Khan “caught this beauty,” a 16-pound brown trout, on Dec. 26, emailed Capt. Ernesto Amparan of Thin Blue Line Fishing LLC.

“We caught it on a Dipsy Diver on 3 setting, back 20 in 16 feet of water on the inside of the Playpen breakwall,” Amparan emailed. “Crushed a slim Orange Jeans spoon.”

Good to see some browns in the mix with lake trout and yellow perch on the Chicago lakefront. Also good to see that many are taking advantage of our very unusually mild start to winter and going fishing.

The Playpen is that area north of the filtration plant and south of Oak Street where boats often congregate.

Fish of the Week, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email bowmanoutside@gmail.com or reach out on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X, formerly Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) and Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).