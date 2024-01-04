The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Money News Business

Illinois workers at private companies saw pay jump in December, report says

The state was on par with nationwide trends, where wage growth for “job-stayers” increased 5.4%, and the state’s median salary was just shy of the national median salary of $58,700.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Illinois workers at private companies saw pay jump in December, report says
A hiring sign posted in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A hiring sign posted in Downers Grove, April 2023.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Illinois workers at private companies ended 2023 on a high note as the median pay in December jumped 5.4% compared to December 2022 — a shift that’s expected to stick around in Chicago thanks to the city’s impending minimum wage increase.

Pay across the nation also increased in December as well as employment, with 164,000 jobs added in the private sector, according to ADP Research Institute. The institute releases a monthly employment and pay insights report based on data from private employers. The Thursday report comes before the Labor Department’s release on Friday of its employment report for December, which is more comprehensive.

The jobs added were largely driven by the service sector, “a brighter spot in the overall data,” according to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson.

“It’s almost worthy of that social media game where you say ‘How we started,’ and ‘How we finished,’” Richardson said, referring to wage growth throughout 2023.

With much of the nationwide job growth powered by the leisure and hospitality sector, small business hiring trends are important to focus on, Richardson said.

Some businesses, like Sip and Savor Coffee House, which has five locations throughout Chicago, cycle through new hires often.

“We’re constantly hiring because we’re constantly getting rid of people,” Sip and Savor CEO Trez Pugh III said. “I have this saying, ‘Everybody wants a job, nobody wants to work.’”

Because of the revolving-door pattern of hiring trends in the service industry, creating a work environment where people want to stay is vital, Pugh said, adding that he provides employees bonuses when he can.

Illinois was on par with nationwide trends, where wage growth for “job-stayers” increased 5.4%. The state’s median salary is at $58,400, just short of the national median salary of $58,700, according to ADP.

While some pay bumps represent a snapshot of a moment in time, Richardson said Chicago’s upcoming minimum wage increase in July will likely spur a more consistent, sustainable wage growth in the city. Much of the increase across the state and country affected hourly workers at the lower end of the wage scale.

“We’ve seen that most of the wage growth has been at the lower end of the pay distribution,” Richardson said. “So for hourly workers, those increases at the state and metro level ... did get a bump for overall pay growth.”

But the city’s minimum wage boost could strain businesses that are struggling to balance costs, Pugh said. He added that a minimum wage increase isn’t always taken at face value on the business side. For example, a $17 minimum wage could cost the business closer to $22 or $23 because of taxes and other fees associated with the increase, he said.

“I could see some businesses going out of business because of the wage increases, a lot of businesses are holding on by a thread right now, especially brick-and-mortar,” Pugh said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Business
Weed dispensary plan at old Rainforest Cafe in River North goes up in smoke
Valley Meats recalls thousands of pounds of ground beef shipped to Illinois, other Midwest states
US job openings fell slightly in November but remain high by historical standards
Amtrak is looking for input on Union Station concourse redesign
‘Time travelers’ hoping to ring in the new year twice are left disappointed by United Airlines delay
The long-awaited FAFSA form for college aid is finally here. Here’s why you should hurry up and fill it out.
The Latest
Jamie Bell (left) and Claire Foy play parents who died years ago but appear again to their son, Adam (Andrew Scott), in “All of Us Strangers.”
Movies and TV
Man reunites with his late parents in the ambitiously spiritual ‘All of Us Strangers’
Mysterious turns of events provoke much contemplation in a film that’s part part psychological thriller, part moody thought piece, part romance.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa.
Elections
Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy challenged in Illinois for 2024 elections
Five people working with a voting rights organization filed an objection, making Illinois the 18th state challenging Donald Trump over his ties to the 2021 insurrection.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Even when ab stimulators work as intended, she says, it takes “about two months to see any perceptible change,” one expert says.
Exercise Well
Do ab stimulators work? What you need to know about these FDA-approved devices
Even when ab stimulators work as intended, one expert says they won’t “give you those six-pack abs without also incorporating a healthy diet and sufficient exercise.”
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Brett Phillips beats the tag by White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada in 2020. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox sign outfielder Brett Phillips
Seven-year veteran with career .187 batting average signs minor league deal
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Coby White
Bulls
Challenge thrown at the Bulls’ Coby White and challenge accepted
White’s play this season has opened a lot of eyes, but it’s also made him a focal point for opposing coaches to now gameplan for. That means drawing the opponent’s best defender on some nights. The chessboard has changed, and it’s now White’s move.
By Joe Cowley
 