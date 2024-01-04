The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks set for one-night show at Soldier Field this summer

The rockers may share the stage briefly, but previous shows on their Two Icons, One Night Tour had each performing individual sets.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
Billy Joel performs at Nissan Stadium last May in Nashville, Tennessee. Joel will be joined by Stevie Nicks for a co-headlining tour stop in Chicago on June 21.

It’s a victory for classic rock fans.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform a show at Soldier Field this summer, concert promoters announced Thursday during a news conference at the lakefront stadium.

The show is scheduled for June 21, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. January 12 via ticketmaster.com. (Special ticket pre-sales are available to Citi card holders and Verizon customers beginning Jan. 8 and 9, respectively.)

The two rockers are well-acquainted.

Joel, 74, and Nicks, 75, toured together last year for nine shows on their Two Icons, One Night Tour — but this is the first time they’ll be performing together in Chicago.

Last year’s tour found the musicmakers performing separate sets with limited shared stage time where they joined forces on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with Joel singing the portion of the duet originally performed by the late Tom Petty.

At their last show together in Phoenix on Dec. 8, Nicks was in top form as she played a 15-song, 90-minute set of classics and rocked “an impressive assortment of shawls,” according to a review in the Arizona Republic. It was followed by an equally impressive 23-song set by Joel, according to the Phoenix daily paper.

The two have one other upcoming show scheduled together in March in Texas. Each has also been touring separately. Joel is also set to wrap-up his long-standing residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July.

Their upcoming show at Soldier Field is sandwiched between other top acts that include Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band on June 15 and the Rolling Stones on June 27 and 30.

