Prosecutors close their case in FBG Duck murder trial: ‘They brutally executed him ... when he was out shopping for his son.’

Rapper FBG Duck was gunned down on the Gold Coast as part of a yearslong gang war that was fueled by violent diss tracks, prosecutors said Friday during closing arguments in a federal trial that’s been beset by delays and troubling testimony from key witnesses.

All six defendants in the case “wanted Carlton Weekly dead,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Marie Ursini, using Duck’s real name while describing him as a “top rival” of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples.

“They hunted Carlton Weekly down and they brutally executed him in the street when he was out shopping for his son,” Ursini told jurors.

Rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed in an alleged gang-related attack in the Gold Coast on Aug. 4, 2020. Facebook

The government’s case hinges on proving that O Block is a criminal enterprise that has been locked in a violent conflict with Duck’s Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples. On trial are Marcus Smart, 24; Christopher Thomas, 24; Kenneth Roberson, 30; Charles Liggins, 32; Tacarlos Offerd, 32; and Ralph Turpin, 34.

All the defendants are charged with murder in aid of racketeering and conspiring to kill Duck. With the exception of Turpin, the defendants face five additional counts for using firearms to carry out the killing and wounding two others in the attack.

“They each played a part in [Duck’s] murder,” Ursini said. “Some were shooters, some were drivers and Ralph Turpin provided Carlton Weekly’s location.”

After seeing hundreds of exhibits and listening to the testimony of more than 30 witnesses, the jury on Friday heard the government’s most thorough breakdown of its case.

Ursini said Turpin initially spotted Duck at a high-end children’s clothing store on Oak Street and alerted a gang associate less than a half-hour before gunfire rocked the swanky shopping district.

Within three minutes of that call, the other defendants began scrambling and quickly tore out of Parkway Gardens, an apartment complex in Woodlawn that’s also known as O Block. Witnesses identified all five of them from surveillance footage from the sprawling facility.

Liggins and Thomas allegedly rode in Roberson’s Chrysler 300, while Offerd drove his Ford Fusion carrying Smart and Ezell Rawls, an alleged gunman who took his own life during the investigation.

Police POD cameras and license plate readers tracked the cars traveling together to the shooting scene, Ursini said, and Roberson’s cellphone data charted a similar path.

When they pulled up to Dolce and Gabbana at 68 E. Oak St., the four passengers hopped out and started shooting, hitting Duck 16 times as he tried to run away. Another shopper was struck multiple times, and Duck’s girlfriend was shot in the wrist as she tried to fire back.

Chicago police officers surrounded by red crime scene tape work at the scene of the fatal shooting of rapper FBG Duck in the Gold Coast on Aug. 4, 2020. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Sun-Times

Turpin remained on the scene until after the shooting and appeared to update gang associates about what was happening, Ursini said. Turpin had “a personal motive,” she said, noting that he was upset about Duck dating his child’s mother and had sent her a text message with three laughing emojis after the shooting.

Offerd, Smart and Rawls drove to a suburban car dealership to return the Fusion after the shooting. Roberson’s 300 was seized by Chicago police a day later, and a shell casing that matched evidence at the scene was found in the well of the windshield.

To prove O Block is an organized criminal enterprise, a key factor in the case, Ursini pointed to testimony about other murders the faction allegedly carried out against Tookaville members.

Looming over the case is rapper King Von, real name Dayvon Bennett, who allegedly placed a bounty on Duck’s head and purchased diamond O Block pendants for some of the defendants.

Rap superstars Lil Durk and Chief Keef were also implicated in the case as O Block allies, though one witness testified Keef had a dramatic falling out with the crew when he failed to contribute to a bond fund for its members.

Von and Duck had directed diss tracks at each other that culminated in Duck’s “Dead Bitches,” a scathing song released less than a month before his shooting that mocked fallen O Block members and associates, including Liggins’ brother.

LaSheena Weekly, mother of slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck, holds a press conference in the first block of East Oak Street in the Gold Coast in August 2020. Weekly asked that there be no retaliatory shootings to her son’s death. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Prosecutors relied on a series of witnesses with questionable backgrounds to make their case, including an O Block member who lied about his brother being killed to avoid testimony and two gangbangers-turned-YouTubers who sparred with defense attorneys and offered conflicting statements.

Steve Greenberg, one of Roberson’s attorneys, seized on some of the testimony during his closing statement, arguing that some witnesses were merely telling prosecutors what they wanted to hear because they’d cut deals with the government. “Liars don’t become truthful just because they take an oath to tell the truth,” Greenberg told jurors.

He insisted that the government’s case is weak but failed to push back on some of the strongest evidence against his client. He insisted that O Block isn’t a gang faction, and hammered at the fact that no one accused Roberson of being a member. He also claimed his client’s drug dealing had nothing to do with the faction.

“You can’t maintain or increase your position in something you’re not in,” Greenberg said.

The trial is expected to resume Monday with the other defense teams giving their closing statements.

