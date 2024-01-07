The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Photo op with suburban bald eagles and Midewin Osage orange

A photo op with a suburban pair of bald eagles and a question on Osage orange at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A pair of bald eagles within half a mile of the main mall in Orland Park. Provided by Steven Foy

A pair of bald eagles within half a mile of the main mall in Orland Park.

Provided by Steven Foy

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Steven Foy of Oak Forest emailed that he was waiting since I wrote about a nesting pair of bald eagles in “a rough area near the Calumet River some 20 years ago,” a modern first in the city limits, to take a worthy photo. The chance came late last year, “in Orland Park less than a half mile from the main mall. . . . They seem to not be hiding much, which is beautiful surprise how well adapting they seem to be.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Noticed the mention of Osage orange trees in [Midewn National Tallgrass Prairie column]. It was a favorite of my mom’s and I’ve have seen some on golf courses. . . . Would it be removed at Midewin?” John Weber

A: Because they are not native (settlers used them to make fencerows), I suspect the Forest Service will eventually remove them unless some are kept for the sake of site history.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Capt. Mike Hulbert (100-percent casting guide on St. Clair), Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11: Ross Shaw, Great Lakes Fishery Commission, focus on the sea lamprey, and Salmon Unlimited’s John Ohl on salmon fin clip program, Riverside Fishing Club , Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:45 p.m.

SHOWTIME

Wednesday, Jan. 10, to Jan. 14: Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South

Saturday, Jan. 13, to Sunday, Jan. 14:Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Click herefor the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

HUNTER SAFETY

Friday, Jan. 12, to Saturday, Jan. 13: Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400

Feb. 24-25:Essex, (815) 922-4027

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Boat America, Northfield, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Monday, Jan. 8: Pheasant, quail and partridge, north zone, ends

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Second dove season ends

Thursday, Jan. 11: Final day, second lottery, spring turkey

Friday, Jan. 12, to next Sunday, Jan. 14: Second late-winter antlerless/CWD deer seasons open

