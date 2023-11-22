The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Outdoors shows: Master list for 2024 season around Chicago

Here is the master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets for the 2024 season around the Chicago area, well, there’s a couple in this December, too.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Outdoors shows: Master list for 2024 season around Chicago
A wide view of the Minnesota record muskie at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo in Schaumburg in January. Credit: Dale Bowman

A wide view of the Minnesota record muskie at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo in Schaumburg in January.

Dale Bowman

2024 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS

Master list of outdoors shows, classes, swap meets and major ice fishing events for the 2024 season.

If you have additions or tweaks, please email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Dec. 1-3: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn.

Dec. 8-10: Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Oshkosh, Wis.

Jan. 5-7: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville

Jan. 10-14: Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 13-14: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Jan. 19-21: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Jan. 20: Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com

Jan. 20-21: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Jan. 20; Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 21

Jan. 25-28: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan 27: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, more than $50,000 in prizes, Schaumburg Golf Club

Jan. 26-28: LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda

Feb. 1-4: All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Feb. 2-4: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Feb. 3: Hard Water Classic, Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville, noon-3:30 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the event, register online or (630) 933-7248

Feb. 3: Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, Island Lake, headquartered at Eastway Park

Feb. 10-11: Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, Hobart, Ind., (219) 263-3358

Feb. 11: Henry Decoy Show, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

Feb. 14-18: NWTF Convention & Sport Show, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville

Feb. 15-18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 16-18 and 21-25: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 16-18: Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Feb. 16-18: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 23-25: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Feb. 24: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Feb. 24: DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

March Feb. 29-March 3: Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake

March 1-3: National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Sioux Falls, S.D.

March 1-3: Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

March 2: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 7-10: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

March 7-10: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 8-10: Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

March 8-10: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

March 8-10: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 9: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551

March 9: Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

March 14-17: Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

March 22-24: Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Cox Business Convention Center, Tulsa, Okla.

April 23-27: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

April 27: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, Berwyn Moose Lodge

Next Up In Sports
DeMar DeRozan remains calm in storm of trade rumors surrounding Bulls
Bears defense vows to “turn pain into passion” and respond vs. Vikings
Bears QB Justin Fields gets another chance to solve Vikings’ pressure points
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Painfully predictable sideline reports are the real culprit in the Charissa Thompson matter
Blackhawks notes: MacKenzie Entwistle feeling frustrated in fourth season of losing
The Latest
Chickens stand in their cage at Rose Acre Farms, Monday in 2009, near Stuart, Iowa.
Business
U.S. egg producers conspired to fix prices from 2004 to 2008, an Illinois jury ruled
The federal jury found that the egg suppliers exported eggs to reduce the overall supply in the domestic market and engaged in other practices such as early slaughter to limit supply.
By Associated Press
 
The Thanksgiving window at the now-shuttered Country Shop in Winnetka.
Columnists
We cry, we cringe, we question — but still, we give thanks
So on this Thanksgiving Day let’s give thanks for the hope of a humanitarian pause to free victims from unspeakable carnage and pause as Americans to count our blessings — and try not to abandon each other.
By Michael Sneed
 
A Rockhopper penguin chick, born earlier this year. Shedd Aqaurium/ Brenna Hernandez
News
Tend to overindulge on Thanksgiving? Eat like a Rockhopper penguin
These penguins, which eat primarily herring and capelin fish, are natural self-regulators that stop eating when they’ve had their fill.
By Isabel Funk
 
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan remains calm in storm of trade rumors surrounding Bulls
‘‘People have to make decisions however they see fit,’’ DeRozan said. ‘‘You may agree with them, you may not, but it’s part of being in this game.’’
By Annie Costabile
 
Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates at the BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2008. Six of the duos singles, including “Out of Touch” and “Maneater” have topped Billboard’s Hot 100.
Music
Daryl Hall granted temporary restraining order against Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates
Hearing scheduled Nov. 30 in Hall’s sealed complaint against Oates and Oates’ wife.
By Erin Jensen | USA Today
 