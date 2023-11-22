Outdoors shows: Master list for 2024 season around Chicago

2024 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS

Master list of outdoors shows, classes, swap meets and major ice fishing events for the 2024 season.

If you have additions or tweaks, please email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Dec. 1-3: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn.

Dec. 8-10: Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Oshkosh, Wis.

Jan. 5-7: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville

Jan. 10-14: Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 13-14: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Jan. 19-21: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Jan. 20: Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com

Jan. 20-21: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Jan. 20; Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 21

Jan. 25-28: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan 27: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, more than $50,000 in prizes, Schaumburg Golf Club

Jan. 26-28: LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, Bangs Lake, Wauconda

Feb. 1-4: All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Feb. 2-4: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Feb. 3: Hard Water Classic, Blackwell Forest Preserve, Warrenville, noon-3:30 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the event, register online or (630) 933-7248

Feb. 3: Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, Island Lake, headquartered at Eastway Park

Feb. 10-11: Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show, Hobart, Ind., (219) 263-3358

Feb. 11: Henry Decoy Show, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

Feb. 14-18: NWTF Convention & Sport Show, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville

Feb. 15-18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 16-18 and 21-25: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 16-18: Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Feb. 16-18: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 23-25: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Feb. 24: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Feb. 24: DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

March Feb. 29-March 3: Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake

March 1-3: National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Sioux Falls, S.D.

March 1-3: Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

March 2: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 7-10: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

March 7-10: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 8-10: Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

March 8-10: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

March 8-10: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 9: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551

March 9: Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

March 14-17: Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

March 22-24: Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Cox Business Convention Center, Tulsa, Okla.

April 23-27: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

April 27: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, Berwyn Moose Lodge