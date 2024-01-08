The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
First major storm of the season to bring ‘concrete snow’ to Chicago area

With up to 6 inches of wet, heavy snow in Chicago and up to 10 in northern suburbs, experts advise slower travel and cautious snow shoveling.

By  Audrey Hettleman
   
A man uses his hood to shield his face from snow as he walks along State St. in The Loop, as snow showers dust the Chicagoland area, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

The National Weather Service is expecting 2 to 5 inches of snow to fall across Chicago and most of Cook County.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

The Chicago area’s first major snowstorm of the season might dump up to 10 inches on the northern suburbs and up to 6 inches across the city.

The National Weather Service issued a storm advisory beginning at 8 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. For some western and northern suburbs, that advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Most of Cook County will experience roughly the same amount of precipitation, though some northern suburbs and parts of DuPage County will see slightly more snowfall. Areas farther south will likely experience a mix of rain and snow, Accuweather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Snow rates are expected to peak between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

NWS predicts 2 to 5 inches of heavy snow for Chicago, while Accuweather predicts 3 to 6 inches. Both forecasters predict higher precipitation for northern and western suburbs with NWS expecting 3 to 6 inches; Accuweather looking for 6 to 10 inches. Both predict lower snowfall in northwest Indiana and southern Chicago suburbs, with about 1 to 3 inches of rain and snow expected.

NWS meteorologist Scott Baker said heavy snowfall can create slick spots on roads. Residents with the option of working remotely should stay home, he said, and travelers braving the roads should be wary. 

“Slow down. Take your time, allow yourself extra time to get to your destination,” Baker said.

Baker advised residents to take it easy when shoveling snow. Temperatures will hover between 32 and 36 degrees. This temperature range means snow will be wetter and heavier, making shoveling more strenuous. Baker advised taking precautions to prevent overexertion while shoveling.

“We’re kind of referring to it as a ‘concrete snow,’ where it’s really going to be heavy and thick based upon the moisture content,” Baker said.

Snow shoveling tips

Tips for safe snow shoveling

  • Dress warmly.
  • Hydration is key.
  • Shovel small amounts of snow at a time.
  • Push, don’t lift, and don’t throw snow over your shoulder. Twisting and lifting can put unnecessary stress on the back.
  • Invest in a snowblower, if possible.
  • Take your time. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Baker advised shoveling in shifts. If you wait until the storm is over, take your time shoveling.
  • Frequent breaks can prevent overexertion. Watch for signs of heart attack, including chest pain, shortness of breath, back or jaw pain, and nausea or vomiting.
  • Those with previous heart problems should find someone else to clear their driveway. Snow shoveling increases blood pressure and heart rate. The cold environment means less oxygenated blood is reaching the heart, creating a perfect environment for heart problems to act up.

