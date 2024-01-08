First major storm of the season to bring ‘concrete snow’ to Chicago area

The Chicago area’s first major snowstorm of the season might dump up to 10 inches on the northern suburbs and up to 6 inches across the city.

The National Weather Service issued a storm advisory beginning at 8 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. For some western and northern suburbs, that advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Most of Cook County will experience roughly the same amount of precipitation, though some northern suburbs and parts of DuPage County will see slightly more snowfall. Areas farther south will likely experience a mix of rain and snow, Accuweather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Snow rates are expected to peak between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

NWS predicts 2 to 5 inches of heavy snow for Chicago, while Accuweather predicts 3 to 6 inches. Both forecasters predict higher precipitation for northern and western suburbs with NWS expecting 3 to 6 inches; Accuweather looking for 6 to 10 inches. Both predict lower snowfall in northwest Indiana and southern Chicago suburbs, with about 1 to 3 inches of rain and snow expected.

NWS meteorologist Scott Baker said heavy snowfall can create slick spots on roads. Residents with the option of working remotely should stay home, he said, and travelers braving the roads should be wary.

“Slow down. Take your time, allow yourself extra time to get to your destination,” Baker said.

Baker advised residents to take it easy when shoveling snow. Temperatures will hover between 32 and 36 degrees. This temperature range means snow will be wetter and heavier, making shoveling more strenuous. Baker advised taking precautions to prevent overexertion while shoveling.

“We’re kind of referring to it as a ‘concrete snow,’ where it’s really going to be heavy and thick based upon the moisture content,” Baker said.