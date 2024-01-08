National Association of Realtors president resigns, blames blackmail threat

National Association of Realtors President Tracy Kasper has decided to step down from her leadership role at the Chicago-based organization after being threatened with blackmail.

Kasper informed the leadership team “that she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR,” the organization said in a news release Monday.

She refused and reported the threat to law enforcement, but “felt that, in the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down,” the organization said.

“As president and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interests of NAR first,” Kasper said in the release. “As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first.”

President-elect Kevin Sears will step into the role of NAR president effective immediately, the organization said.

Headquarters of the National Association of Realtors at 430 N. Michigan Ave. Jim Vondruska For The Sun-Times

“The leadership team is deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization,” the NAR said.

A spokesperson for the organization declined to comment beyond what was included in the news release.

Kasper’s resignation is the latest shakeup at the top of the embattled organization within the last few months.

Her predecessor, Kenny Parcell, resigned his post as president in August after the New York Times interviewed people who said he forced physical contact on females and sent lewd photos and texts. Parcell denied the charges.

Weeks later, CEO Bob Goldberg stepped down from the trade association months earlier than he intended amid calls from critics who were pushing for his departure following the Times investigation of Parcell.

Goldberg, who spent 30 years with the organization, had previously announced that he planned to retire when his contract expired at the end of 2024.

Nykia Wright, former chief executive of the Chicago Sun-Times and co-founder of SonicMessenger, was appointed interim CEO starting Nov. 20.

Nykia Wright Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The National Associatio of Realtors has 1.5 million members who also are involved with about 1,200 local associations. It has an office in Washington, D.C., and its headquarters at 430 N. Michigan Ave. is also home to the Chicago Association of Realtors, one of its affiliates.

