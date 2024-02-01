The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Local school councils shouldn’t be robbed of authority to decide on cops in schools

If LSCs decide they have a respected officer who provides a stable adult presence in the school, let them do what they think best for their school.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Local school councils shouldn’t be robbed of authority to decide on cops in schools
A demonstrator among a crowd holds a sign that reads “Counselors not cops” at a protest at Chicago City Hall.

Demonstrators outside City Hall in June 2020 backed a measure to end the contract with Chicago police to assign officers to schools.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There’s a saying: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That’s what Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Board of Education should keep in mind before canceling altogether the Chicago Public Schools contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide police officers in high schools that have opted to keep them, as the district works toward completely removing them from schools.

What happened to local decision-making? What about letting schools decide what works best for them in the here-and-now while continuing to prod them toward a desired alternative — in this case, every high school having a well-thought-out strategy for handling discipline without uniformed officers assigned full-time to schools?

That’s the best way to handle this controversial issue, a point this editorial board made several weeks ago. The administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the right call in giving local school councils the final say, while offering schools a carrot: Those that gave up their assigned officers would still get money to implement alternative discipline strategies.

Editorial

Editorial

That made sense. Many high schools did indeed take advantage of the offer and hired counselors and other staff with the goal of preventing behavior problems rather than relying on punishment and harsh discipline.

But Johnson has given the OK for the board to end its contract with CPD altogether, as the Sun-Times’ Nader Issa and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp reported Tuesday.

Related

When an approach is working, as Johnson himself admitted this one has, why mess with it and infringe on local control and neighborhood decision-making? This year, just 16 high schools have two assigned officers and 23 high schools have one; the rest, fewer than half of high schools, have any cops assigned to them at all.

Most schools with cops are majority-Black, and the concern about over-policing of Black youth is valid. But on the flip side, if schools — and likely most of these schools are led by LSCs and administrators of color — have a respected officer who’s a stable adult presence, there’s probably a good reason they might want to hang on to him or her. Not all cops are bad apples.

There was pushback from some City Council members at the January board meeting on this issue, Issa and Karp reported, including Southeast Side Ald. Peter Chico (10th), who said that parents at George Washington High objected when that school removed its officers. We suspect there will be similar grumbling moving forward.

The point here is not that cops do, or do not, belong in schools. Ideally, cops shouldn’t be needed in a place of learning.

The bigger issue is, who gets to decide?

It should be schools and parents themselves, period.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Measles outbreak shows the importance of getting kids vaccinated
Chicago and Cook County are looking for election judges. Why not step up?
Top cop Snelling is on the right track with scrapping ‘scarecrow’ police details
Chicago City Council’s Gaza resolution isn’t perfect
Carrots, rather than sticks, are a better way to get Chicago buildings to go all-electric
White Sox stadium at The 78 could be a home run, if City Hall makes the right plays
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend’s habit of canceling wastes my time and money
She keeps backing out after plans are made and tickets are purchased.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
ap24032112584859.jpg
College Sports
Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer in front of historic crowd
Clark’s 35 points in Iowa’s 110-74 win were enough to move her past Kelsey Mitchell into second place on the NCAA’s all-time women’s scoring list and into first on the Big Ten’s all-time list.
By Annie Costabile
 
gettyimages-1976411972.jpg
College Sports
Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in OT to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern
Northwestern coach Chris Collins drew a technical foul and was ejected with 1.7 seconds left when he walked onto the court, yelling furiously at one referee with the ball still in play.
By Michael Marot | AP
 
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside supporters, campaign staff and family members during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Trump was joined by (L-R) Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Eric Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776092942
Elections
Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court
Objectors asked the court to move quickly and are hoping it will hear arguments as soon as Monday.
By Jon Seidel
 