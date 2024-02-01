The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield (30) controls the ball as Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew (22) defends.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield (30) controls the ball as Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew (22) defends.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com .

Thursday, February 1, 2024

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Christ the King at Chicago Christian, 5:00

CHICAGO PREP

Northtown at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Unity Christian, 5:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Harvest Christian at Christian Liberty, 7:30

Mooseheart at Christian Life, 6:00

South Beloit at Westminster Christian, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Evergreen Park at Hillcrest, 6:00

Thornton Fr. North at Oak Lawn, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Thornwood at Rich, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Bulls Prep at Hope Academy, 7:00

Chicago Academy at Foreman, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at Legal Prep, 5:00

Cristo Rey at Lycee Francais, 7:00

Daystar at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

Hammond Central (IN) at Proviso East, 7:00

Parkview Christian at Marquette, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

South Shore at Solorio, 5:00

Sycamore at Marian Central, 7:00

Uplift at Senn, 5:00

Valeo at Round Lake, 5:30

Westmont at Chesterton, 7:30

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

DePue vs. Indian Creek, 5:30

Newark vs. IMSA, 7:00

Serena vs. Somonauk, 5:30

Earlville vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Dyett at Westinghouse, 5:00

Hyde Park Phillips, 5:00

Bogan at Kenwood, 5:00

Lindblom at Lincoln Park, 5:00

Payton at Curie, 5:00

Taft at Young, 6:30

Crane at Lane, 5:00

Clark at Simeon, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Alcott at Julian, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Tri-Point at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Next Up In High School Sports
15 questions and answers heading into the final stretch of high school basketball’s regular season
Homewood-Flossmoor passes its first test as No. 1 with a rare road win at Bolingbrook
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
High-scoring guard Jakob Blakely leads Payton past Carver in the Public League playoffs
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 166: The stock report
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
El sheriff del Condado de Cook, Tom Dart, dijo que su oficina descubrió un plan de fraude de identidad en el que les pedían a los migrantes que robaran en tiendas a cambio de tarjetas de identificación que les permitirían trabajar.
La Voz Chicago
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
Tres ciudadanos mexicanos eran los líderes de una red de falsificación de documentos, según el alguacil.
By David Struett
 
Desde la tribuna del tercer piso del Ayuntamiento de Chicago, los simpatizantes aplauden la aprobación de una resolución que pide el alto al fuego en Gaza.
La Voz Chicago
Ciudad de Chicago apoya el alto al fuego en Gaza, aprueba resolución
Tras una reunión interrumpida por protestas que provocaron un retraso, el alcalde logró la votación 24-23 al presionar a los concejales indecisos.
By Fran Spielman and Sophie Sherry
 
Grammy-winning artist Brittany Howard is pictured
Music
Brittany Howard shares lessons learned from Prince, Maya Angelou ahead of tour kickoff in Chicago
As Howard prepares for the release of her new album, “What Now,” she shares insight into her songwriting and sources of inspiration.
By Erica Thompson
 
ctavan.jpeg
Crime
Suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago
Federal prosecutors originally charged Darion Lindsey in February 2021 with Denzal Stewart and Lamar Taylor. Stewart and Taylor pleaded guilty to an arson conspiracy and civil disorder, and Lindsey joined them in doing so Thursday.
By Jon Seidel
 
Terry Beasley poses at his home in Alabama in 2013.
College Sports
Terry Beasley, former Auburn receiver and College Football Hall of Famer, dies at 73
His No. 88 is one of only three Auburn football jerseys to be retired, along with Pat Sullivan’s No. 7 and Bo Jackson’s No. 34.
By Associated Press
 