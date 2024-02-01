The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Weather News Chicago

Demetrius Ivory to succeed Tom Skilling as WGN’s chief meteorologist

Demetrius Ivory joined WGN in 2013 and currently works on the WGN Midday News and Evening News at 4 p.m. Tom Skilling, 71, will retire Feb. 28, after 46 years.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Demetrius Ivory to succeed Tom Skilling as WGN’s chief meteorologist
Demetrius Ivory

Demetrius Ivory

WGN-TV

WGN-Channel 9 has found its replacement for longtime chief meteorologist Tom Skilling, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Demetrius Ivory will take over forecasts on the WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten on Feb. 29, the station announced during its evening newscast Thursday.

Skilling, 71, announced in October that the end of his 46-year career at the station would be Feb. 28.

“I’m so excited for Demetrius. Through weather stormy, sunny, and everything in between, Demetrius has delivered accurate, compelling forecasts,” Skilling said. “He has a huge rapport with the audience. I’ve been honored to have him by my side during severe breaking weather coverage over this past decade.”

WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling takes the temperature of the water for the Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach on Sunday March 6, 2022.

WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling takes the temperature of the water for the Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach on Sunday March 6, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times (file)

Ivory currently works as a weather anchor on the WGN Midday News and WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. He joined the station as a meteorologist in 2013 after spending time doing the weather on WTAE in Pittsburgh; WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio; and WOHL in Lima, Ohio.

“I’ve called Chicago home for over a decade,” Ivory said in a statement. “I’ve seen all sorts of weather — the good, the bad, the ugly and the really ugly. I’m thrilled to be leading the storied WGN-TV weather team and in helping our viewers to navigate our ever-changing weather. It’s been an honor to work closely with an icon such as Tom, and I’m grateful to him for his leadership and guidance over these many years.”

WGN-TV News Director Dominick Stasi called Ivory the “right choice” for the station, saying he has a “proven track record” as an accurate weather reporter who knows the city and the station’s viewers.

“Chicago is a ‘weather town’ and our viewers depend on us to get it right,” added Paul Rennie, WGN-TV vice president and general manager. “Demetrius is the natural progression of our weather team leadership. His charisma, connection with Chicagoland, and his expert weather skills make him the ideal choice.”

Ivory graduated with a degree in atmospheric sciences and a minor in computer science from the Ohio State University.

Skilling started his career at 14 years old at WKKD, a now-defunct AM radio station in Aurora. He joined WGN in 1978.

Next Up In News
This Groundhog Day, keep your eyes peeled for an example of Chicago’s biodiversity
Chicago Tribune reporters, newsroom staff strike for first time in newspaper’s 180-year history: ‘This is Chicago, we don’t back down’
Southwest suburban residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Bottlenose dolphins return home after Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes $10 million renovation
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Controversial West Chicago trash site halted by state board
The Latest
E. Jean Carroll, flanked by two other women, walks out of court in Manhattan.
Columnists
Donald Trump’s $83 million temper tantrum
Trump contributed to this massive judgment against him for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll with his ceaseless boasts about his wealth and his behavior in court.
By Mona Charen
 
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-CAPITOL
Columnists
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Incumbents in the most contested Illinois House primaries - Danny Davis, Sean Casten, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Bill Foster and Mike Bost have more - cash-on-hand than their rivals.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Some West Chicago residents objected to a plan to haul trash from Naperville and other communities in DuPage County to their largely Latino community.
Environment
Controversial West Chicago trash site halted by state board
The ruling, made by a panel appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, may not be the end to the controversial plan. Latino residents complained that their neighborhood would be a dump for predominantly white DuPage County cities.
By Brett Chase
 
Protesters march with a “Nurses not cops” banner
Letters to the Editor
Yes, let Chicago schools keep cops
I agree with an editorial calling for letting schools decide to keep police, a retired law enforcement officer writes. But the statement ‘not all cops are bad apples’ to me blatantly implies that most police officers are in fact bad apples.
By Letters to the Editor
 
ctavan.jpeg
Crime
South suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago
Federal prosecutors originally charged Darion Lindsey in February 2021 with Denzal Stewart and Lamar Taylor. Stewart and Taylor pleaded guilty to an arson conspiracy and civil disorder, and Lindsey joined them in doing so Thursday.
By Jon Seidel
 