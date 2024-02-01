Demetrius Ivory to succeed Tom Skilling as WGN’s chief meteorologist

WGN-Channel 9 has found its replacement for longtime chief meteorologist Tom Skilling, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Demetrius Ivory will take over forecasts on the WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten on Feb. 29, the station announced during its evening newscast Thursday.

Skilling, 71, announced in October that the end of his 46-year career at the station would be Feb. 28.

“I’m so excited for Demetrius. Through weather stormy, sunny, and everything in between, Demetrius has delivered accurate, compelling forecasts,” Skilling said. “He has a huge rapport with the audience. I’ve been honored to have him by my side during severe breaking weather coverage over this past decade.”

Ivory currently works as a weather anchor on the WGN Midday News and WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. He joined the station as a meteorologist in 2013 after spending time doing the weather on WTAE in Pittsburgh; WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio; and WOHL in Lima, Ohio.

“I’ve called Chicago home for over a decade,” Ivory said in a statement. “I’ve seen all sorts of weather — the good, the bad, the ugly and the really ugly. I’m thrilled to be leading the storied WGN-TV weather team and in helping our viewers to navigate our ever-changing weather. It’s been an honor to work closely with an icon such as Tom, and I’m grateful to him for his leadership and guidance over these many years.”

WGN-TV News Director Dominick Stasi called Ivory the “right choice” for the station, saying he has a “proven track record” as an accurate weather reporter who knows the city and the station’s viewers.

“Chicago is a ‘weather town’ and our viewers depend on us to get it right,” added Paul Rennie, WGN-TV vice president and general manager. “Demetrius is the natural progression of our weather team leadership. His charisma, connection with Chicagoland, and his expert weather skills make him the ideal choice.”

Ivory graduated with a degree in atmospheric sciences and a minor in computer science from the Ohio State University.

Skilling started his career at 14 years old at WKKD, a now-defunct AM radio station in Aurora. He joined WGN in 1978.

