Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate community, values and tradition

As Asian American elected officials serving Chicago and Cook County, Lunar New Year is an opportunity to celebrate and share our cultural heritage with the diverse communities we represent. This occasion, recognized by more than 1.5 billion people across the globe, not only marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle, but also symbolizes the spirit of renewal, hope and new beginnings.

For many East Asian cultures, Lunar New Year is the most significant holiday of the year, filled with traditions that have been passed down through generations. It is a time for families to come together to reflect on the past, look forward with optimism to the opportunities that lie ahead and share good tidings with one another.

Like other cultures, we practice rituals and traditions such as decluttering our houses and cleaning to make space for good “chi” to flow. We eat special foods that symbolize all that we hope to have in the new year: noodles for longevity, fish for abundance, dumplings or spring rolls for prosperity. We wear new clothes with the color red and pass on good luck to younger generations by presenting them with “hung bao,” lucky red envelopes filled with money.

While many Lunar New Year celebrations look similar, it’s our own unique experiences and family traditions that make this holiday so special.

Opinion bug Opinion

For Nicole, her lifelong residence in Chinatown ensured that the traditions passed down from generations were instilled in her, and she now shares them with her own two sons. Every Lunar New Year’s eve as a child, she and her family would go to their grandmother’s house for a New Year Feast. It was the only time of year when her grandmother would make “gai lung,” a Toishanese savory fried dumpling, and teach Nicole how to properly give it its rich color and slightly sweet flavor. Her other favorite traditions, still practiced to this day, are the lighting of firecrackers at each door leading outside to ward off evil spirits and usher in good luck and participating in the annual Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown – she is the proud grand marshal of this year’s parade on February 18!

For Josina, as a sixth-generation Chinese and fifth-generation Japanese American, Lunar New Year is a connection to her past, to her culture and to her family. It is also an opportunity to pass those traditions and identity to future generations. Growing up, Lunar New Year was the only time she saw her extended relatives. They were where the buzz of Cantonese became familiar, where she learned how to bow to elders, the meanings of traditional foods and her first Chinese words, “Gong Hay Fat Choy!” Lunar New Year family dinners are where she first felt truly proud to be Chinese American. She hopes that the Lunar New Year celebrations she hosts now will do the same for her 3- and 5-year-old children who are Chinese, Japanese and Black.

Despite the differences in our cultural practices and personal rituals, one common thread unites us all: the spirit of new beginnings and the importance of family and community. It is a time to set intentions, make resolutions, and embark on new ventures with renewed energy.

As we welcome the Year of the Dragon, we are reminded of the resilience and adaptability that have defined our communities throughout history. Despite challenges, discrimination, hate and adversity, Asian Americans in Chicago have continued to grow, thrive, and contribute to the social, economic, and cultural fabric of our city. The fact that we have the only growing Chinatown in the country and that we’ve seen an historic increase in representation at all levels of our government in recent years is a testament to that.

In observing Lunar New Year, we celebrate our heritage and the values that unite us as a community — compassion, generosity, and the belief in a brighter future for all. As elected officials, we are committed to advocating for policies that promote this very spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and social justice. We invite our fellow community members to join us in embracing this spirit of new beginnings and working together to build a more inclusive and equitable city for generations to come. Happy Lunar Year to all!

Josina Morita is the Cook County Commissioner for the 13th District. Nicole Lee is the alderwoman for the 11th Ward. They are each the first Asian American women and Chinese Americans to serve in their respective roles.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.