Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 11, 2024

Most observers had the same reaction the first time they watched Curie this season: This team could win the city.

Carlos Harris is the Public League’s most seasoned star and the Condors fit together well and enjoy playing defense. Riverside-Brookfield transfer Will Gonzalez was the perfect addition. He’s a fantastic shooter and an intelligent player who knows how to work around any limitations in his game.

Mike Oliver’s squad now has a Pontiac championship and a city title under its belt. Unfortunately for basketball fans, the No. 2 Condors and top-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor won’t meet up in the Class 4A state title game. That matchup would be at the UIC Supersectional, which is not ideal.

The Illinois High School Association released the state tournament brackets on Friday. If all the favorites advanced the Class 4A semi-finals would feature Warren against Bolingbrook or Normal and Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Lake Park or Loyola.

There was a major shakeup in the Super 25 this week. With nearly a full season of results to look at, I decided to elevate a handful of teams.

DePaul Prep jumps to No. 4, Kenwood to No. 10, Marist is up to No. 11 and De La Salle leaps from 23 to No. 16 after beating Loyola.

Waubonsie Valley, which lost to Neuqua Valley, dropped to No. 14. New Trier, which has lost three of its last five games, almost fell out entirely but managed to hold on at No. 24. The Trevians were one of the area’s best teams for the first few months of the season.

Lake Forest, Evanston and Crystal Lake South all drop out of the Super 25 after picking up losses. Glenbrook South, Palatine and Marian Catholic join. All three have been in and out of the rankings all season. The trio picked up big wins this week.

Mid-Suburban League festivities

The MSL title game is one of the season’s best events. Players, coaches and fans from all the conference teams typically pack the gym for a game that always manages to deliver thrills.

Unlike most conferences in the area, the Mid-Suburban has managed to keep the same teams for a few decades. That continuity is key.

Wednesday’s title game is a rematch of last year: Rolling Meadows vs. Palatine. The Pirates will host this season. Last year they shocked the host Mustangs and won their first league title in 30 years.

Wrapping up the regular season

DePaul Prep can pull of an undefeated season in the Catholic League Blue with a win at home on Monday against Mount Carmel. Then the Rams face another test at Benet on Friday.

Beecher, which is 29-0, has one more game to go before pulling off an undefeated regular season. The Bobcats host St. Anne on Tuesday.

Super 25 rankings for Feb. 11, 2024

With record through Saturday and last week’s ranking

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (26-3) 1

Hosts Bolingbrook Tuesday

2. Curie (27-2) 2

City champions

3. Thornton (24-4) 3

Lost to a Michigan team

4. DePaul Prep (26-2) 8

Mount Carmel, Benet this week

5. Brother Rice (26-3) 9

Beat Mount Carmel

6. Downers Grove North (25-4) 5

Handled York

7. Mount Carmel (26-4) 4

Losing Tre Marks is big

8. Bolingbrook (22-4) 6

Beat Lincoln-Way East

9. Warren (26-4) 11

At Lake Zurich Wednesday

10. Kenwood (22-7) 13

Gave Curie a test

11. Marist (25-4) 14

Nine consecutive wins

12. Kankakee (23-3) 12

At Rich on Tuesday

13. Benet (23-5) 10

Recovering from a rough patch

14. Waubonsie Valley (24-2) 7

Lost to Neuqua Valley

15. Rich (21-7) 15

Beat Bloom

16. De La Salle (18-11) 23

Beat Loyola

17. Marian Catholic (19-9) NR

At De La Salle Friday

18. Loyola (24-6) 16

Top seed at Maine South

19. Bloom (15-9) 17

Plays Rich again on Friday

20. Glenbrook South (23-6) NR

CSL South is tough to figure

21. Palatine (21-8) NR

Knocked off Barrington

22. Lake Park (26-3) 21

At Wheaton North Wednesday

23. Barrington (18-5) 18

Hosts Prospect Tuesday

24. New Trier (23-7) 19

Lost 3 of last 5

25. Joliet West (19-9) 24

Beat Minooka in OT

