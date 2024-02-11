ESPN’s segment on Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael leaves studio cast choked up

You know a segment lands when the studio cast is emotional when returning to the air.

That’s what happened during ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” on Sunday before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The show aired a 10-minute segment on former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael and his quest for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while battling ALS. On Thursday, the NFL announced that McMichael is part of the 2024 class.

ESPN correspondent Sam Borden reported and voiced the segment, which had access to McMichael’s Homer Glen home. The segment includes McMichael’s wife, Misty, Bears Hall of Famers Richard Dent, Dan Hampton and Mike Singletary and former Sun-Times reporter Dan Pompei. Former sports anchors Dan Jiggetts and Mark Giangreco make cameos.

The segment examines McMichael’s career with the Bears, shows his transformation into a wrestler and explains when Misty first noticed the onset of ALS. Afterward, studio host Sam Ponder and former receiver Randy Moss appeared emotional, and former coach Rex Ryan, whose father, Buddy, coached McMichael, fought back tears.

The Hall of Fame class will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The other members are former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Andre Johnson and Patrick Willis.