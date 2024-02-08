The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
‘85 Bears celebrate Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame selection: ‘In the football world, he’s finally home’

There has been increased attention on McMichael’s bid for the Hall of Fame since he revealed his ALS diagnosis, but his credentials earned him a spot in Canton irrespective of that.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Steve McMichael talking to reporters in 2019.

McMichael, shown here in 2019, has waited to make the Hall of Fame for nearly two decades.

Mark Black

LAS VEGAS — The 1985 Bears keep winning.

The most celebrated team in Chicago sports history picked up another victory Thursday as legendary defensive tackle Steve McMichael was announced as part of the Hall of Fame’s upcoming induction class. Bears return man Devin Hester and defensive end Julius Peppers also made it.

McMichael’s selection has been eagerly anticipated by the Bears amid his battle with ALS, and his wife, Misty, has pushed relentlessly for his candidacy. “Mongo” finally getting in and standing alongside the other greats of the sport resonated with his former teammates.

“For Steve to be in the Hall of Fame, it means that we’re together again in a place that no one can take away from him,” linebacker Mike Singletary told the Sun-Times. “In the football world, he’s finally home.”

Misty said her husband was watching from home in Homer Glen with friends and former teammates.

There has been increased attention on McMichael’s bid for the Hall of Fame since he revealed his illness, but his credentials earned him a spot in Canton irrespective of that. He was an All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro twice and stands second in Bears history in sacks with 92 1/2 and third in tackles with 814. The Sun-Times ranked him 17th in its 2019 list of the top 100 Bears.

He was beloved by the Bears for his prowess as a lineman, his wild personality and unparalleled toughness. In an era that was far more brutal than today’s, he set the franchise record by playing 191 consecutive games.

McMichael was an essential part of the team that went 15-1 and won the Bears’ only Super Bowl, and that championship elevated him to an icon.

He was a natural in his post-football career as a professional wrestler and was still a showman as head coach of the Chicago Slaughter Indoor Football League team. An umpire ejected him from a Cubs game in 2001 when he sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and used the microphone to object to what he thought was a bad call.

“He deserves it on his statistics alone,” quarterback Jim McMahon said. “Plus he’s a larger-than-life character.”

The juxtaposition of those memories against McMichael’s illness, which has taken away his ability to move or speak, has been devastating.

McMichael, now 66, was part of the Bears’ 100th season celebration in 2019 and enjoyed every moment of it with teammates and fans. He was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021.

“It’s a victory with an asterisk,” Bears safety Gary Fencik said of McMichael making the Hall of Fame. “We’re happy and celebrating success, but we’re also looking at Steve’s condition.”

McMichael played 15 seasons, including 13 with the Bears. They were fortunate to get him.

The Patriots drafted him in the third round out of Texas in 1980 after he was an All-American as a senior, but he didn’t play much and got cut after his rookie season. He signed with the Bears as a free agent and developed into a star thanks to his tireless effort and reliability.

He quickly proved himself to teammates and coaches, and Singletary said there was “no doubt” that McMichael’s play up front enhanced his own career.

“I’m not sure Steve really saw himself as a special player, but the greatest asset that Steve McMichael brought to our team was consistency,” Singletary said. “He was not really concerned about stats. The most important thing was that you always knew, come hell or high water, Steve was gonna do his job.

“For a middle linebacker, I always knew he was gonna be where he was supposed to be, and that takes all the second-guessing out of it. It makes you play that much faster. It makes all the difference in the world.”

Nonetheless, McMichael’s career was incomplete until now. Misty hopes he’ll be able to attend his enshrinement in August and already has asked Walter Payton’s son Jarrett to introduce him at the ceremony. She said her husband has composed part of a speech using a machine that allows him to communicate with his eyes.

Misty has pointed to the Hall of Fame as inspiration for Steve to keep fighting and called it a much-needed bright spot during such a challenging time.

“It’s gonna mean the world to them,” McMahon said. “Maybe now he can let go. How he’s survived this long, I don’t know. He’s been through so much, and he’s still here. Hopefully now he hears great news and he can go in peace.”

