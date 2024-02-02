The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Money News Business

Keller Williams agrees to pay $70 million to settle real estate agent commission lawsuits nationwide

The central claim in the lawsuits was that the country’s biggest real estate brokerages engaged in practices that unfairly forced homeowners to pay artificially inflated agent commissions when selling their home.

By  Alex Viega | AP
   
SHARE Keller Williams agrees to pay $70 million to settle real estate agent commission lawsuits nationwide
A sign touting homes sold at a new home construction site in Northbrook.

A sign touting homes sold at a new home construction site in Northbrook.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

LOS ANGELES — One of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages has agreed to pay $70 million as part of a proposed settlement to resolve more than a dozen lawsuits across the country over agent commissions.

The agreement, filed Thursday with federal courts overseeing lawsuits in Illinois and Missouri, also calls on Keller Williams Realty Inc. to take several steps aimed at providing homebuyers and sellers with more transparency over the commissions paid to real estate agents.

“We think it’s a tremendous victory for homeowners and homebuyers across the country,” said Michael Ketchmark, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuits.

The central claim put forth in the lawsuits is that the country’s biggest real estate brokerages engage in practices that unfairly force homeowners to pay artificially inflated agent commissions when they sell their home.

In October, a federal jury in Missouri found that the National Association of Realtors and several large real estate brokerages, including Keller Williams, conspired to require that home sellers pay homebuyers’ agent commission in violation of federal antitrust law.

The jury ordered the defendants to pay almost $1.8 billion in damages. If treble damages — which allows plaintiffs to potentially receive up to three times actual or compensatory damages — are awarded, then the defendants may have to pay more than $5 billion.

More than a dozen similar lawsuits are pending against the real estate brokerage industry.

Moving Keller Williams out from under that cloud of litigation and uncertainty motivated the company to pursue the proposed settlement, which would release the company, its franchisees and agents from similar agent commission lawsuits nationwide. The company, based in Austin, Texas, operates more than 1,100 offices with some 180,000 agents.

“We came to the decision to settle with careful consideration for the immediate and long-term well-being of our agents, our franchisees and the business models they depend on,” Gary Keller, the company’s executive chairman, wrote in a companywide email Thursday. “It was a decision to bring stability, relief and the freedom for us all to focus on our mission without distractions.”

Among the terms of its proposed settlement, Keller Williams agreed to make clear that its agents let clients know that commissions are negotiable, and that there isn’t a set minimum that clients are required to pay, nor one set by law.

The company also agreed to make certain that agents who work with prospective homebuyers disclose their compensation structure, including any “cooperative compensation,” which is when a seller’s agent offers to compensate the agent that represents a buyer for their services.

As part of the settlement, which must be approved by the court, Keller Williams agents will no longer be required to be members of the National Association of Realtors or follow the trade association’s guidelines.

Two other large real estate brokerages agreed to similar settlement terms last year. In their respective pacts, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. agreed to pay $83.5 million, while Re/Max agreed to pay $55 million.

Next Up In Business
Johnson’s clout on the line with Bring Chicago Home referendum
Fixing typewriters is a devotion for this 23-year-old Downers Grove ‘old soul’
Chicago Tribune reporters, newsroom staff strike for first time in newspaper’s 180-year history: ‘This is Chicago, we don’t back down’
Chicago Tribune’s unionized newsroom staff to go on historic 24-hour strike Thursday: ‘Enough is enough’
Why songs by Taylor Swift, Drake and more are disappearing from TikTok
The long decline of Macy’s in Chicago, now a shell of a once-great department store
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My ex sabotages my weekend visits with our daughter
Child arrives with wrapped gifts from Mom that distract from her time with Dad.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Workers at the exit terminals with Amazon Go logo in the background.
Other Views
‘No cash accepted’ signs are bad news for unbanked Americans
More businesses are declining to accept cash. That shut out millions of people who don’t have bank accounts, credit or debit cards from participating in our increasingly cashless economy.
By Jay L. Zagorsky
 
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play secret agents posing as a married couple on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”
Movies and TV
‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ presents spies’ vague adventures in a fake marriage
Donald Glover, Maya Erskine and an impressive roster of guest stars deny us the details in gorgeously photographed and well-acted Prime Video series
By Richard Roeper
 
Street outreach workers appear at the South Shore Cultural Center Thursday, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson announced an expansion of anti-violence efforts in some of the city’s most violent neighborhoods.
Education
Shootings of Chicago students prompts push for anti-violence workers in high schools
Many people who do violence prevention work have criminal records that would bar them from working in schools. Some say the law should be changed.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Rodney “Hot Rod” Phillips (third from right), with Deputy Chief Jon Hein of the Chicago Police Department on New Year’s Eve in downtown Chicago. Phillips and his anti-violence workers were helping keep teenagers from fighting.
The Watchdogs
Ex-Chicago gang leader’s third chance gets him an invitation to the White House
Rodney “Hot Rod” Phillips is a former Black Disciples member featured in “The Interrupters,” a documentary about felons hired to intervene in conflicts. But he wound up back in prison. “When I came home, I rededicated myself back to the work,” he says. “The flame was lit.”
By Frank Main
 