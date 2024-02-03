The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024

White Sox trade Gregory Santos to Mariners, deal pitching prospect Mena to D-backs

White Sox get righty Prelander Berroa, OF Zach DeLoach and draft pick for Santos

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Gregory Santos of the White Sox delivers against the Royals during at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 12, 2023. (Getty Images)

Gregory Santos of the White Sox delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 12, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Getty

In a somewhat unexpected move Saturday, the White Sox traded right-hander Gregory Santos to the Seattle mariners for right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and their 2024 their 2024 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick (69th overall), a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

First-year general manager Chris Getz also acquired Diamondbacks center fielder Dominic Fletcher in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Cristian Mena.

Berroa, 24, made two brief scoreless relief appearances for the Mariners last season. He was 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts covering 65 13 innings in 43 appearances including five starts for the Mariners’ Double-A affiliate. He also recorded six saves.

DeLoach batted .286/.387/.481 with 23 homers, 88 RBI and a .868 OPS for Triple-A Tacoma last season. The additions of Fletcher DeLoach, along with the signing of veteran Kevin Pillar to a minor league deal, provides needed depth in an outfield that before Saturday had Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi, Gavin Sheets and Oscar Colas on the 40-man roster.

Santos, 24, emerged as a first-time closer in his rookie season in 2023 but finished the campaign on the injured list with inflammation in his right elbow. His throwing program was going “really well” this offseason, said Getz, who added the Sox would be ‘‘measured’’ in bringing Santos along.

Santos pitched 66 13 innings and recorded a 3.39 ERA and five saves last season and was expected to be an anchor in the rebuilding Sox’ thin bullpen.

‘‘It’s a little early to know how we’ll handle him in spring training,’’ Getz said in December. ‘‘The goal is certainly for him to be on the Opening Day roster. That’s the expectation right now.’’

Fletcher, 26, who bats left-handed, is the Diamondbacks’ No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He appeared in 28 games last season and batted .301/.350/.441 with a .791 OPS and two home runs in 28 games.

Fletcher made his major-league debut on April 30 at Colorado and went 8-for-12 with two homers, a double, triple, t nine RBI and eight runs scored over a three-game stretch against the Giants May 11-13.

Fletcher played in 66 games with Triple-A Reno in 2023, hitting .291/.399/.500 with 18 doubles, five triples, 10 homers, 45 RBI and 71 runs scored before being placed on the injured list on September 4 with a fractured left index finger. He was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2019 and 2022 and recorded a 30-game hitting streak from April 19-May 27, 2022 between Double-a Amarillo and Reno.

Mena, 21, went 8-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 27 starts last season between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

Assistant general manager Josh Barfield is familar with Fletcher, having served as Arizona’s farm director before joining the Sox front office last year.

