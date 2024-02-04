The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

6 hospitalized in Wrigleyville crash

All six people were listed in fair to serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 6 hospitalized in Wrigleyville crash
cfd2.JPG

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Six people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday in Wrigleyville on the North Side.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Addison Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

One person was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, two were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, two to Swedish Hospital and one to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

All six people were listed in fair to serious condition, according to fire officials.

One person refused medical treatment at the scene.

Next Up In News
Police question concealed-carry holder who shot man during argument in Garfield Ridge
Man fatally shot by Carol Stream police officers responding to disturbance call
Michael Jordan’s championship sneakers set record with $8M sale
Funerals held for seven relatives killed in Joliet shooting: ‘I don’t have words for our heartache’
16-year-old boy found shot and seriously wounded in Brainerd
Pfleger demands DNC fund homes for Chicago’s unhoused before Democratic National Convention — or stay home
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Overworked and stressed, my wife takes on another obligation — caring for elderly neighbor
She’s already exhausted from caring for her father and ailing sister-in-law, and her husband believes another commitment will wear her out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
News
Police question concealed-carry holder who shot man during argument in Garfield Ridge
The woman who fired the gun drove herself to the Chicago Lawn District station after the shooting and was questioned by detectives.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
isaac-goodlow-iii.jpeg
Suburban Chicago
Man fatally shot by Carol Stream police officers responding to disturbance call
Officers responded about 4:15 a.m. Saturday and encountered a “tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation,” according to the suburban police department.
By Kade Heather
 
Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson (3) moves the ball against Waubonsie Valley.
High School Basketball
Freshman Davion Thompson scores 26 as Bolingbrook hands Waubonsie Valley its first loss
It was a complete team effort for Bolingbrook, which won the game defensively.
By Michael O’Brien
 