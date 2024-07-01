The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
Man found fatally shot in Roseland

Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West 113th Street found a 34-year-old man sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his left ear Sunday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Sunday night on the Far South Side.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West 113th Street found a 34-year-old man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his left ear, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

