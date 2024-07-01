Man found fatally shot in Roseland

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West 113th Street found a 34-year-old man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his left ear, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.