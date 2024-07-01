Man found fatally shot in Roseland
Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West 113th Street found a 34-year-old man sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his left ear Sunday night.
A man was found fatally shot Sunday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.
About 11:40 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West 113th Street found a 34-year-old man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his left ear, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Grieving man can’t find intelligent women on a matchmaking site, only gold diggers and potential hookups.
The Rockies outlasted the White Sox in Sunday’s series finale after 14 innings, the longest Sox game by innings since Aug. 2, 2019.
Entering Sunday’s series game, Vaughn was slashing .330/.364/.532 with five homers in June. His production is needed for the White Sox as they score the fewest runs per game in the majors.
The Hawks gave qualifying offers only to two young defensemen, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier. A long list of other pending restricted free agents, including Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson, were not qualified and will become unrestricted free agents Monday.