Sunday, February 4, 2024
Killer Mike handcuffed, detained at Grammys after winning 3

No explanation was offered by police or the rapper’s rep for the action at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

By  Jonathan Landrum Jr. | Associated Press Entertainment Writer
   
Killer Mike holds his three Grammys in the press room backstage Sunday night.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper won three Grammy awards, including his first in more than two decades.

In a video, Mike was handcuffed and escorted out by Los Angeles police at Crypto Arena after some joyous moments for him at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, where he won three awards in quick succession.

A police spokesperson didn’t offer a name or additional details, but confirmed a Black male was detained.

A representative for Mike did not immediately respond to an emailed or text request for comment.

“The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you’re doing,” the 48-year-old Mike said backstage. He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album.

“At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer,” he said. “At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done.”

Mike’s first win came or best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He won best rap album for “Michael.”

When he collected third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

“For all the people out there, that think you get too old to rap, bulls---,” he said during the pre-telecast.

He doesn’t care, he said using an expletive, “if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

