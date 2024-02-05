Chicago announces six winners for snowplow naming contest, including ‘CTRL-SALT-DELETE’ and ‘Ernie Snowbanks’

They came, they thawed, they conquered. The city announced its six winning names for Chicago’s second annual snowplow Monday.

They include, “Skilling It,” “CTRL-SALT-DELETE,” “Casimir Plowaski,” “Ernie Snowbanks,” “Mies van der Snow” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Plow.”

The City received nearly 10,000 voting responses from Chicagoans, according to a news release from the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

“We are so appreciative of the many Chicagoans who submitted their creative and entertaining snowplow names, many of which reflect the Chicago pride we know so well,” said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard.

The six names will be featured on a snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts, joining the named snowplows announced last year. The snowplows will be unveiled in the next few weeks, said DSS spokesperson Mimi Simon

Those who submitted winning names will get the chance to take a photo with the plow they named. They will also receive “city swag,” including a mug that says “I named a Chicago snow plow 2024,” Simon said.

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched the annual snowplow-naming contest in 2022. Last year’s winning names included “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Salter Payton,” “Sears Plower,” and “Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel.”

Residents will be able to view their newly named vehicles through the city’s snowplow tracker.