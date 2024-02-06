The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Usher to close out 2024 tour with three Chicago shows

The R&B-pop icon will wrap up his 24-city “Past Present Future” tour in October at the United Center. General tickets go on sale next week.

By  Associated Press
   
Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Wells Fargo Center in 2023 in Philadelphia. The artist brings his 2024 tour to the United Center later this year.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — After two years of his popular Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, releasing his first solo album in eight years, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will embark on a North American tour.

The R&B-pop icon will embark on his 24-city “Past Present Future” tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will hit many major cities in North America before concluding in Chicago with shows at the United Center Oct. 28-29 and Oct. 31.

General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at livenation.com. A Citi and Verizon presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. No openers have been announced.

The tour will also hit Baltimore; Boston; Philadelphia; Toronto; New York City, N.Y.; Detroit; Denver; Los Angeles; Oakland, Calif.; Dallas; Austin, Texas; Miami; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; and St. Louis.

Usher will take on the Super Bowl on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. He has performed there once before — as a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011.

“I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like,” Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In his first Super Bowl performance, he descended from the stadium ceiling to perform “OMG” in Arlington, Texas.

