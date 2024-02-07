The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Eat Well Well

Drinking water with meals not only is OK, getting enough each day is essential

Regular and adequate water intake is necessary for good health.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
SHARE Drinking water with meals not only is OK, getting enough each day is essential
adobestock-179062147.jpeg

stock.adobe.com

Regular and adequate water intake is essential for good health. So should you drink water with meals?

There has been some confusion on this, including concerns regarding water intake and potentially negative impacts on digestion.

But Dr. Michael F. Picco of the Mayo Clinic says: “There’s no concern that water will dilute digestive juices or interfere with digestion. In fact, drinking water during or after a meal actually aids digestion.”

Especially important is to consume enough water and other beverages to ensure that your body can effectively absorb and use the nutrients from what you eat.

Water also acts as a natural stool softener and helps prevent or lessen constipation.

Drinking water around meal time can help take the edge off hunger and assist in weight management.

It’s important to consider your own situation — if you have been advised by a physician to limit water or fluids at any point throughout the day, you should heed that advice. If you want to increase your water intake, be sure to bring it up at your next medical appointment.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

Next Up In Well
Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic eating pucks, not bread, as he navigates NHL with celiac disease
Pilsen medical center that treats migrants is furloughing workers
Best apples to eat? Healthiest varieties from green to red and everything in between
The Tropicana, a Las Vegas landmark since 1957, will be demolished for new MLB stadium
Amp up the protein in your diet by adding chicken
How to prevent a hangover? Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
The Latest
A man dressed as a leprechaun waves to the crowd during the South Side Irish St. Parick’s Day Parade along Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood last March.
Entertainment and Culture
South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces grand marshal
The 46th annual parade along Western Avenue will be held March 17.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
mahomes-8.jpg
Bears
Amid Chiefs’ roster shuffling, QB Patrick Mahomes keeps them on top
When the quarterback is constantly a maybe, the plan is always shaky. The Bears know that well. It’s the biggest piece of the puzzle, and it anchors everything.
By Jason Lieser
 
Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox spring broadcast schedule includes six televised games, ten on radio
New play-by-play announcer John Schriffen to call all six TV games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District candidate in 2024 Democratic primary.
Candidate Questionnaires
Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Tiësto (pictured at Pride in the Park in 2021) is set to perform at Chicago’s first Beyond Wonderland festival in June.
Music
Beyond Wonderland Chicago: Tiësto, Diplo lead lineup for city’s new EDM festival
June 1-2 event at Northerly Island will be Midwest edition of long-running West Coast event.
By Darel Jevens
 