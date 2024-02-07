Drinking water with meals not only is OK, getting enough each day is essential

Regular and adequate water intake is essential for good health. So should you drink water with meals?

There has been some confusion on this, including concerns regarding water intake and potentially negative impacts on digestion.

But Dr. Michael F. Picco of the Mayo Clinic says: “There’s no concern that water will dilute digestive juices or interfere with digestion. In fact, drinking water during or after a meal actually aids digestion.”

Especially important is to consume enough water and other beverages to ensure that your body can effectively absorb and use the nutrients from what you eat.

Water also acts as a natural stool softener and helps prevent or lessen constipation.

Drinking water around meal time can help take the edge off hunger and assist in weight management.

It’s important to consider your own situation — if you have been advised by a physician to limit water or fluids at any point throughout the day, you should heed that advice. If you want to increase your water intake, be sure to bring it up at your next medical appointment.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

