The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Suburban Chicago Israel-Hamas War News

33 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside Niles manufacturing company

More than 100 protesters gathered outside Woodward Inc., 6300 W. Howard St. The demonstrators allege the firm is complicit in deaths in Gaza.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 33 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside Niles manufacturing company
Several protesters gathered outside Woodward in Niles Feb. 7, 2024.

Several protesters gathered outside Woodward Inc.’s plant in Niles on Wednesday. They tied themselves together using PVC pipe and chicken wire and blocked the intersection of Howard Street and Croname Road. The demonstration started about 6 a.m., and police cleared the area by noon.

Provided

Thirty-three pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Wednesday after blocking traffic near a military subcontractor’s plant in suburban Niles.

More than 100 protesters gathered about 6 a.m. outside Woodward Inc., 6300 W. Howard St., saying the firm played a role in the deaths of thousands of people in Gaza.

Activists say Woodward was responsible for manufacturing missile control actuation systems for Boeing that have been used to drop bombs on Gaza in the last four months. Protesters demanded the company end its complicity in the Israel-Hamas war by terminating its contracts with Boeing.

The war, triggered by the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas assault on southern Israel, has left more than 27,000 Palestinians dead and close to 67,000 wounded in Israel’s offensive, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not differentiate in its count between civilians and combatants but says two-thirds of those killed were women and children.

The Hamas attack killed about 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians, and roughly 250 were taken hostage.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside Woodward, 6300 W. Howard St. to protest their involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside Woodward, 6300 W. Howard St., on Wednesday to protest the firm’s involvement in the Israel-Hamas war. Thirty-three people were taken into custody and later released.

Provided

Several protesters bound themselves to each other using PVC pipe, chicken wire and duct tape, according to the Niles Police Department. The group then sat on the roadway and blocked traffic at Croname Road and Howard Streets.

The linked protesters were asked to leave the area, but they refused, police said.

Seven men and 26 women were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, police said. They were processed at the police station and released.

The crowd cleared the area just after noon, police said.

Woodward didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
Cheesy farewell? Pizza Hut offering ‘Goodbye pies’ to help Chicagoans through their Valentine’s Day breakup
Lurie Children’s Hospital system outages continue for 8th day as parents express frustration with call center
South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces grand marshal
Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District
Patrick Joyce, Illinois Senate 40th District
Geary Yonker, Illinois Senate 20th District
The Latest
Johnny Carson appears on “The Tonight Show” in 1991.
Books
Johnny Carson bio by late Chicago writer Bill Zehme set for November release
Author died in 2023 but former research assistant completed the 384-page ‘Carson the Magnificent.’
By Darel Jevens
 
A man dressed as a leprechaun waves to the crowd during the South Side Irish St. Parick’s Day Parade along Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood last March.
Entertainment and Culture
South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces grand marshal
The 46th annual parade along Western Avenue will be held March 17.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
mahomes-8.jpg
Bears
Amid Chiefs’ roster shuffling, QB Patrick Mahomes keeps them on top
When the quarterback is constantly a maybe, the plan is always shaky. The Bears know that well. It’s the biggest piece of the puzzle, and it anchors everything.
By Jason Lieser
 
Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox spring broadcast schedule includes six televised games, ten on radio
New play-by-play announcer John Schriffen to call all six TV games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District candidate in 2024 Democratic primary.
Candidate Questionnaires
Lilian Jimenez, Illinois House 4th District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 