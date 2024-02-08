Aris Garcia, Illinois House 49th District

Aris Garcia profile About Aris Garcia Party: Republican Elected office: Illinois House District: 49 Incumbent: No Opponent: Hannah Billingsley Age: 24 Hometown: Streamwood Work: HR Manager, Avlon Industries Previous political experience: Community Relations Commissioner - Streamwood Education: Northern Illinois University - Public Admin Central Frloida Aeropspace Academy - Aerospace Science Campaign website: http://votearisgarcia.com/ Twitter: @GarciaForIL49 Facebook: Aris Garcia for State Representative D49



In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Aris Garcia: Term limits & higher penalties for corruption charges.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Aris Garcia: Reduce new pension debt, defund “stacked” pensions (individuals who receive full pensions from multiple departments or government agencies).

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Aris Garcia: Support local manufacturing, repeal 2023 Temp labor act, lower taxes and create special tax cuts for local manufacturing headquartered in Illinois.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Aris Garcia: Yes.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Aris Garcia: Property taxes & the economy as a whole: My office will commission a local property tax task force which will actively seek out taxpayers with refunds available and provide them with instructions on the paperwork required to secure their money. In a time when many families struggle to afford groceries, I will work tirelessly to pressure local officials to lower sales taxes. By responsibly allocating taxes, we can ensure that ordinary residents have more money in their pockets. Nine states have a 0% income tax, and I aspire for Illinois to become the 10th state to achieve this.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Aris Garcia: Because I champion the conservative values that made America the greatest country on earth.