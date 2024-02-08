The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Hannah Billingsley running for Illinois House 49th district in the 2024 Illinois primaries.

Provided

Candidate Questionnaires

Hannah Billingsley, Illinois House 49th District

Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.

By  Politics and Government Team
   
Candidate profile: Hannah Billingsley

About Hannah Billingsley

Party: Republican

Elected office: Illinois House

District: 49

Incumbent: No

Opponent: Aris Garcia

Age: 35

Hometown: West Chicago

Work: Self-employed

Previous political experience: Zoning Commissioner for the City of West Chicago; campaign manager for Jack Vrett; Field Director for Jesse Sullivan

Education: Bachelors degree in business from Saint Leo University

Campaign website: votehannah.com

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: N/A

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption

Tackling corruption

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?

Hannah Billingsley: My campaign is about building margin for the everyday people in my community. When powerful people abuse their office to give advantage to special interests, it takes away from everyone else. If people think the path to prosperity in Illinois is through pay-to-play, then everyone loses except the unethical.

Illinois residents deserve to live in a state where leaders are acting in the best interest of their constituents. I support laws that require detailed disclosure of all government spending and contracts and push to implement a robust online transparency portal that allows citizens to see where every dollar is spent. More fundamentally, I support the voters of Illinois holding their elected officials accountable for the culture of corruption.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis

State pension crisis

Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?

Hannah Billingsley: My Your Dream Matters campaign recognizes the value of a safe and secure retirement. That means we need to have a funded pension system so public workers can enjoy their retirement years with dignity. But we also need to ensure that private sector workers also get a fair shot to save for their retirements as well.

We need to review and reform pension systems to ensure long-term sustainability and economic growth in Illinois. We need to ensure that the pension system is transparent and that its performance and funding levels are regularly reported to the public in an understandable format. To add another layer of security, we should involve all stakeholders, including public sector employees, unions, taxpayers, and businesses, in the reform process. Lastly, we should establish an independent oversight committee with experts in finance, pension management, and public policy to monitor the pension funds, advise on investment strategies, and propose changes to keep the system solvent.

Candidate question: Job growth

Job growth

Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.

Hannah Billingsley: Often a prerequisite to achieving one’s dreams is having a job that pays a fair salary. Being a small business owner, I understand how communities benefit and economies thrive when businesses are doing well. I also understand the frustration of regulation from local governments. I would advocate for a simplified tax structure and a review of regulations to make the state and the district more attractive to businesses. Obviously, the goal would be to lower the burden on businesses without compromising essential services and protections to Illinois residents. Offering tax incentives for businesses that create a certain number of jobs within the district or bring in a certain amount of revenue are a few examples of attracting new business. Lastly, it shouldn’t go unsaid that a high quality lifestyle keeps families strong and businesses healthy. I would support initiatives that enhance the livability of the district, such as affordable housing, quality healthcare, green spaces, and cultural amenities.

Candidate Question: Redistricting

Redistricting

Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.

Hannah Billingsley: I am all for anything that encourages transparency and accountability. So, yes, I’d support a vote on changing our constitution to let an independent group of regular folks handle the drawing of our voting districts every ten years. The reasons are pretty straightforward. First, it’s just fair play. This group would make sure every area gets a fair shake in elections, not just the ones politicians favor.

Right now, politicians can draw lines that help them or their party win. An independent group would help stop that, making elections more about what people want, not political games. Secondly, with this group, how the lines are drawn is out in the open. Everyone can see what’s going on. Everyone wins when there’s accountability and transparency.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems

Solving local problems

What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Hannah Billingsley: From knocking on thousands of doors in my area, I can say that public safety and the economy are the two most egregious problems in our district. And this is not okay. Public safety, fair wages, and retiring with dignity should be barebone standards for our society. How can people chase their dreams if they’re barely making ends meet? The best books will never get written, and world problems like hunger, addiction, disease will never get addressed if we don’t have the time and money to tackle them. We’re spending way too much of our resources just in survival mode here in Illinois. We need leaders who insist that every resident thrives, chases their dreams, and changes their world. My opponent believes (and voted) that 3g of fentanyl (enough to kill an entire elementary school) should be considered only a misdemeanor in our great state. I believe otherwise. I think three grams of fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction. This type of lawlessness does not reflect the needs and wants of the residents of our community. We need leaders who are proactive, compassionate, and responsible when it comes to protecting children, the vulnerable, and the elderly. We need leaders who are actively listening to concerns and taking those concerns to Springfield.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch

Final pitch

Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.

Hannah Billingsley: I’ve built two businesses — both of which are setup for long-term success. I didn’t do this by borrowing money or being unethical. I did this “the old fashion way” — by listening to people and working really, really hard. Obviously, you must have vision when building a business, BUT you have to be able to mix your personal vision with the wants and needs of your constituents — what are they saying? What are they wanting? What are they needing? When you can answer those questions in business, you’ll be successful. I plan on taking that same blueprint of success and plugging it into the General Assembly. I have a vision for bringing neighbors together. Of helping people identify and chase their dreams. I think the world is a better place when people are chasing their dreams. But I also fully intend (and it’s part of my process right now, even in the campaigning portion of this process) to be the state’s best listener. I am not interested in being a part-time politician, but a full-time voice for our vibrant, beautiful district advocating for common-sense, freedom, and sustainability.

