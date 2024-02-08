Tawana “TJ” Robinson, Illinois House 27th District

Tawana “TJ” Robinson Profile About Tawana “TJ” Robinson Party: Democratic Elected office: Illinois House District: 27 Incumbent: No Opponent: Justin Q. Slaughter Age: 48 Hometown: Chicago Work: Chicago Public Schools Special Education Teacher Previous political experience: N/A Education: Roosevelt University, 2006-2012, Ed. D. Educational Leadership Lewis University, 2002, Type 75, School Administration Dominican University, 1998-2001, Masters Degree in Special Education Augustana College, 1993-1997, Bachelor’s of Art, English K-12 Campaign website: TawanaRobinson.com Twitter: @Tawana4StateRep Facebook: Tawana Robinson

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested March 19 primary races for the Illinois General Assembly, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from corruption in state politics to Illinois’ longstanding pension crisis. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Tackling corruption Tackling corruption Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces trial on bribery and conspiracy charges, only the latest in a long line of state officials to be accused of corruption. Many attempts have been made over the years to implement ethics reform, and yet little has changed in Springfield when it comes to combating abuse of power. What should Illinois’ blueprint be for tackling corruption?



Tawana Robinson: The Attorney General’s Office could create an enforcement agency to handle the corruption that plagues Springfield. Ethics laws should be increased, and penalties should be strengthened and enforced.

Candidate Question: State pension crisis State pension crisis Illinois’ unfunded pension liability stood at $142 billion as of mid-2023, far larger than the state’s operations budget of $50 billion. The state’s age-old pension crisis hampers job growth, turns away prospective new employers, and derails Illinois’ long-term economic stability. In your opinion, what tack should Illinois take to solve its state pension crisis?



Tawana Robinson: Illinois should immediately freeze all pension increases. Illinois should allow aged pensioners to gracefully retire and bring in fresh, new, and eager talent.

Candidate question: Job growth Job growth Please explain what you would do to bolster job growth in both the state and in your district, and be specific with your answer.



Tawana Robinson: The backbone of our economic growth is small businesses. Governor Jim Thompson put in place in the 1980s a program entitled Build Illinois, by which several small business development centers were placed inside of university campuses to offer technical assistance to small businesses. Illinois should revisit and reinstitute the Build Illinois Act.

Candidate Question: Redistricting Redistricting Would you be in favor of a referendum that asks voters to endorse an amendment to the Illinois constitution that reforms the remap process in this state by creating an independent citizens body to supervise decennial redistricting? Please explain your answer.



Tawana Robinson: I would be in favor of a referendum and any other tools that would negate the gerrymandering that has historically taken place in the redistricting process.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Tawana Robinson: Crime, violence, and unemployment are pervasive problems in my district. These issues can be tackled simultaneously by utilizing non-profit youth organizations to become ombudsmen between city, state, and federal outreach organizations.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Tawana Robinson: I’m the better candidate because I have no connection to the corrupt business as usual attitude that earmarks the reign of the former Speaker Madigan, that current elected officials in Springfield still ascribe to.

