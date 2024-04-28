The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Chicago man charged with opening fire on I-94

A Chicago man allegedly fired shots at another vehicle following a road rage incident. No injuries were reported.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Illinois State Police | Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a midday shooting Friday on Interstate 94 near the Loop.

Steven Moore, 30, allegedly fired shots toward another vehicle following a road rage incident just after 11 a.m. Friday on I-94 near the ramp to westbound I-290, Illinois State Police said.

The other vehicle was struck several times but no one was injured, state police said.

Moore was charged with three counts of attempted murder. He will be held at the Riverdale Police Department pending a detention hearing.

