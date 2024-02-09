The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Image of Illinois 14th Congressional District candidate running in the 2024 primaries.&nbsp;

Provided.

Candidate Questionnaires

Charlie Kim, Illinois 14th Congressional District

Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.

By  Politics and Government Team
   
Charlie Kim profile

About Charlie Kim

Party: Republican

Elected office: U.S. Representative

District: 14

Incumbent: No

Opponent: James T. “Jim” Marter

Age: 57

Hometown: Aurora

Work: Business - Exports/Imports

Previous political experience: None

Education: Charlie Kim has an Education of a Doctorate Degree (i.e., DSL/Ph.D.) includes Downers Grove North High School, Northern Illinois University in international relations and law, Harvard University in international economics and politics, Harvard Business School in administration and executive management, Harvard Law School in dispute resolutions (mediation and arbitration judgments), Regent University in international business economy and leadership management, and Yonsei University (Korea) in international law and politics.

Campaign website: https://www.charlieincongress.us/

Twitter: No response

Facebook: No response

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide
View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024
Read

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel-Hamas conflict

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges.

What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?

Charlie Kim: Congress should continue to support Israel who was the victim of a terrible terrorist attack. We must continue to support our allies around the globe, especially in the Middle East.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine

U.S. support for Ukraine

There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.

Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.

Charlie Kim: I support Ukraine but we must continue to have accountability as to where our money and weapons are going. We cannot allow our weapons and money to end up in the hands of our enemies.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy

Threats to democracy

What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?

Charlie Kim: Illegal immigration is bankrupting our states and our cities. We must enforce our laws.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis

Migrant crisis

Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas.

From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?

Charlie Kim: We must enforce the laws that we already have. Congress must fund further border security measures and allow border states to protect themselves and this country.

Candidate Question: Immigration

Fixing the immigration system

Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken.

What do you believe should be done to fix it?

Charlie Kim: As a LEGAL immigrant I understand the process very well. We must enforce the laws on our books and force everyone to follow the law. We cannot allow individuals to illegally enter this country. Right now, we have a Democratic party that is utilizing immigration for political reasons. Those seeking to immigrate to this country are being taken advantage of by cartels and by politicians.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit

Federal budget deficit

In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion.

Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.

Charlie Kim: We must cut wasteful spending. We cannot continue to spend at current levels, it is bankrupting this country. We must re-evaluate our “most favored nation” status which benefits other countries and not our own. We must put America First. We should cut programs that provide no return on investment. We have corrupt politicians who bankroll projects that they know are useless and provide for no return. We must also evaluate every government entity to determine where we are wasting money. We must audit our government and also prevent omnibus spending bills which further contribute to our debt.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy

U.S. economy

Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track.

Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.

Charlie Kim: Cut wasteful government spending. We are spending too much money! We are struggling to pay our own bills and interest payments. We must invest in projects that provide an economic return for the people of this country. We must reform our tax code to make sure it is fair and provides for our interests. Property taxes, federal taxes, state taxes are overburdening our population and must be simplified to spur economic growth.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems

Solving local problems

What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?

Charlie Kim: Immigration is bankrupting our state and our cities. We must tackle this problem head-on by reinforcing the border and stopping illegal immigration.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch

Final pitch

Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.

Charlie Kim: My vision for us includes listening to the people and doing my responsibilities for the people, protecting traditional rights of liberty and opportunity for the American Dream, defend our U.S. Constitutional rights (responsible regulations for better reform of violence, discrimination, and criminal justice), less government interference for prosperity of businesses, governmental support of technology and export trade for global competitiveness, non-prejudice and non-gender biasness for worker’s fair and equal pay, reasonable taxes to reduce inflation costs, responsible governmental spending to stop wasting money of taxpayers, best health care for everybody, reproductive rights for life and prenatal care, strengthen schools and empower students, support community protectors and life-savers (First Responders), strong military defense and military veteran support, improve U.S. Citizenship and immigration rights, social responsibility of safer communities and healthier environments, and equal opportunity for every individual for which she or he stands as an American, regardless of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

Politics
After mayor’s request, bill to elect 10 school board members this year filed by Senate president
Taste
Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns with diverse menus, ‘themed days’
Metro/State
Palace Grill owner vows fire won’t be final chapter for historic West Side eatery that’s fed Blackhawks, big shots and beat cops
View More Stories In News
The Latest
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (left) greets Bill Murray at Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier as Grant DePorter (far right) looks on on Feb. 2.&nbsp;
Columnists
Uncertainty shadowed Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day event — but he gave guests memories to relive again and again
Grant DePorter, a huge Murray fan and CEO of Harry Caray’s restaurant group, fretted for months over the invite he had dispatched to Murray to attend a special event on Feb. 2 at their Navy Pier eatery.
By Michael Sneed
 
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
Football is ending, but college hoops is here for you. Here’s a 10-item catch-up on the season
You’ll be filling out brackets before you know it. It’s time to start gettin’ smart.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Danny Davis running for Illinois 7th Congressional district.
Candidate Questionnaires
Danny Davis, Illinois 7th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Melissa Conyears-Ervin running for Illinois 7th congressional district.
Candidate Questionnaires
Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Illinois 7th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Portrait of Kina Collins, Illinois 7th district congressional candidate running in the 2024 primaries.
Candidate Questionnaires
Kina Collins, Illinois 7th Congressional District
Candidate questionnaire to help you weigh your choices in the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary.
By Politics and Government Team
 