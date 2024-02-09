Charlie Kim, Illinois 14th Congressional District

Charlie Kim profile About Charlie Kim Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. Representative District: 14 Incumbent: No Opponent: James T. “Jim” Marter Age: 57 Hometown: Aurora Work: Business - Exports/Imports Previous political experience: None Education: Charlie Kim has an Education of a Doctorate Degree (i.e., DSL/Ph.D.) includes Downers Grove North High School, Northern Illinois University in international relations and law, Harvard University in international economics and politics, Harvard Business School in administration and executive management, Harvard Law School in dispute resolutions (mediation and arbitration judgments), Regent University in international business economy and leadership management, and Yonsei University (Korea) in international law and politics. Campaign website: https://www.charlieincongress.us/ Twitter: No response Facebook: No response

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Charlie Kim: Congress should continue to support Israel who was the victim of a terrible terrorist attack. We must continue to support our allies around the globe, especially in the Middle East.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Charlie Kim: I support Ukraine but we must continue to have accountability as to where our money and weapons are going. We cannot allow our weapons and money to end up in the hands of our enemies.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Charlie Kim: Illegal immigration is bankrupting our states and our cities. We must enforce our laws.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Charlie Kim: We must enforce the laws that we already have. Congress must fund further border security measures and allow border states to protect themselves and this country.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Charlie Kim: As a LEGAL immigrant I understand the process very well. We must enforce the laws on our books and force everyone to follow the law. We cannot allow individuals to illegally enter this country. Right now, we have a Democratic party that is utilizing immigration for political reasons. Those seeking to immigrate to this country are being taken advantage of by cartels and by politicians.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Charlie Kim: We must cut wasteful spending. We cannot continue to spend at current levels, it is bankrupting this country. We must re-evaluate our “most favored nation” status which benefits other countries and not our own. We must put America First. We should cut programs that provide no return on investment. We have corrupt politicians who bankroll projects that they know are useless and provide for no return. We must also evaluate every government entity to determine where we are wasting money. We must audit our government and also prevent omnibus spending bills which further contribute to our debt.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Charlie Kim: Cut wasteful government spending. We are spending too much money! We are struggling to pay our own bills and interest payments. We must invest in projects that provide an economic return for the people of this country. We must reform our tax code to make sure it is fair and provides for our interests. Property taxes, federal taxes, state taxes are overburdening our population and must be simplified to spur economic growth.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Charlie Kim: Immigration is bankrupting our state and our cities. We must tackle this problem head-on by reinforcing the border and stopping illegal immigration.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Charlie Kim: My vision for us includes listening to the people and doing my responsibilities for the people, protecting traditional rights of liberty and opportunity for the American Dream, defend our U.S. Constitutional rights (responsible regulations for better reform of violence, discrimination, and criminal justice), less government interference for prosperity of businesses, governmental support of technology and export trade for global competitiveness, non-prejudice and non-gender biasness for worker’s fair and equal pay, reasonable taxes to reduce inflation costs, responsible governmental spending to stop wasting money of taxpayers, best health care for everybody, reproductive rights for life and prenatal care, strengthen schools and empower students, support community protectors and life-savers (First Responders), strong military defense and military veteran support, improve U.S. Citizenship and immigration rights, social responsibility of safer communities and healthier environments, and equal opportunity for every individual for which she or he stands as an American, regardless of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

