James T. “Jim” Marter, Illinois 14th Congressional District

James T. “Jim” Marter profile About James T. “Jim” Marter Party: Republican Elected office: U.S. Representative District: 14 Incumbent: No Opponent: Charlie Kim Age: 61 Hometown: Oswego Work: Software Consultant, self-employed. Marter Enterprises, LCC, Since 2002 Previous political experience: Oswego Library Board Trustee (current, 2021-2025) Kendall County Republican Party Chairman (Third term elected and current) 14th Congressional District Deputy ILLINOIS GOP State Central Committee (2022), 2020 Presidential Elector 14th District, 2024 Trump Delegate 14th Congressional District, Precinct Committee Person Oswego, 22 Republican (elected, served since 2015) Education: BS Industrial Management, minor in Computer Science, Purdue University, 1984. APICS: CPIM Certified in Production and Inventory Management, 1995 Campaign website: marter4congress.us Twitter: @marter4congress Facebook: Marter for Congress

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



James T. “Jim” Marter: Support Israel in defeating the terrorist organization Hamas. There should never be any U.S. taxpayer fund going to support a terrorist organization or country.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



James T. “Jim” Marter: We should not be funding foreign wars with bad actors on both sides. We need to use that funding to finish the wall and protect our own borders at home.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



James T. “Jim” Marter: The United States of America is a Constitutional Republic, with Democratic elections. We are not a Democracy. The biggest threat to the Constitutional Republic is the invasion occurring at our southern border, the weaponizing of the U.S. Government and it’s agencies, IRS, DOJ, FBI spying on and assault on American citizens and in particular the weaponizing of the Government against President TRUMP! As well as wholesale cheating and electioneering, cancelling conservatives and shadow banning by BIG TECH in cooperation with rogue U.S. Government officials and agencies.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



James T. “Jim” Marter: Close the border until the wall is built, deport all the Illegal aliens allowed in by the Biden Administration, enforce our immigration laws, including the very narrow legal and proper definition of asylum.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



James T. “Jim” Marter: I support the federal and constitutional immigration process.



Enforce existing Immigration law. No DACA and No Amnesty End LBJ’s Chain migration immigration. End the practice of birthright citizenship for illegal aliens and foreign visitors. Enforce the Border, deport when an illegal immigrant is detained. End catch-and-release. Require state and local law enforcement to report affirmatively all non-citizens in custody to ICE, make ICE detainers mandatory, and require ICE to pick up and remove deportable aliens. End Sanctuary Cities and States, enforce the law against elected officials and bodies who are in violation of federal law. Enforce the law against employers who are knowingly breaking the law and hiring illegals. Ending the Diversity Visa Program. Cap and reduce all Immigration levels significantly, until we can overhaul the immigration law in its entirety process

I am on my 4th passport. I am the only candidate in this race that has cross the border multiple times and multiple locations: McAllen, Texas, Reynosa, flew into Austin, Eagle Pass TX, to Piedras Negras (means black stones), San Ysidro CA Tijuana, Mexico Border. I’ve flown to Sau Paulo, and worked with a project team in Brazil. I’ve flown to Europe dozens of times, for work, in many countries and cities including one of my great grandmother’s birth cities of Poznan, Poland.

I’ve flown into Mexico City, worked in the mountain city Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico, at a Railroad Foundry plant in Sahagun City, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Each time with work permits and visas, I worked the legal and correct way in foreign countries and expect every person and country to treat America, and our laws with the same respect.

I work with people from around the world every day. We must have an orderly and fair Immigration policy to the American Citizen first!

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



James T. “Jim” Marter: We have to eliminate functions of the federal government that are not found in the Enumerated powers of the U.S. Constitution. We have to eliminate, waste fraud and abuse. We need to eliminate (AGAIN!) the practice of earmarks for pork barrel projects of senior and connected lawyers for their how (sic) states and districts. We must pass and enforce a balanced budget amendment. We need to eliminate the vast majority of foreign aid. We need to eliminate wasteful federal grants for things that are not in the best interest of “We the People.”

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



James T. “Jim” Marter: Set our economy on a firm foundation of growth. Dismantle the Biden policies that have robbed us of our energy independence and bring American energy back and stop the policies fueling inflation.

Stop out-of-control spending. In Congress, I will be relentless in my efforts to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, end government waste, fraud, abuse, and work to balance the budget.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



James T. “Jim” Marter: Protect our rights and freedoms: Secure our border, protect our votes, individual liberty, and medical choice from the assault of mandates, and protect parents’ rights for their children in our schools.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



James T. “Jim” Marter: I am a conservative Republican who’s been on the front lines. I have established my credentials as a hard-working Republican leader, three times elected Republican County Chairman. Under my leadership, my county’s Rep. candidates have winning records, even in tough years we’ve elected new Republicans!

The Democrat party has moved to the extreme left, Rep. Underwood is one of them. They are big government socialists that threaten your financial security and FREEDOM. I can beat her, but I need resources. I simply can’t get my message out and bring voters in without your support. Please donate to my campaign. I will use your money wisely and campaign effectively!

I am running for US CONGRESS to protect LIFE, LIBERTY, and the Pursuit of Happiness. I will defend our values, to SAVE America and the America Dream.

