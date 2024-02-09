The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Starting Over Columnists Commentary

Calling all prayer warriors: Your city needs you

Robbers who attacked a woman on the North Side shame us all.

By  Mary Mitchell
   
SHARE Calling all prayer warriors: Your city needs you
Two fast food workers give long time customer Rev. Oscar Crear a red and yellow Janson’s hat.

In this 2014 file photo, Jheneice Nickson and Tiffany Gaines give long time customer Rev. Oscar Crear a Janson’s hat. Crear wants to have mothers pray about violence.

Al Podgorski/Sun-Times Media file photo

I didn’t intend to write about this today.

But remember the African proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child.”

It takes more than a mother and a father to raise a child in a world where too many fathers are absent and too many mothers are struggling to fill the hole these fathers left behind.

Is the violent behavior we are seeing in our streets a testament to our failure to build that village?

I can’t get the video out of my head of the young mother who was, robbed and terrorized — twice — by a group of hooded and masked men who are likely juveniles.

Worse yet, at least three people — a bus driver and two motorists — kept going when the woman tried to flag them down after the assault.

And who can blame them given the carjackings and other crimes that happen far too frequently.

Thank God, the woman was not killed.

I can only imagine how difficult it must be for this young mother to stop reliving the trauma.

But where is the public outrage?

I must have missed the news conference with officials vowing to track down the people responsible for this heinous act.

I’m not naïve.

I know as long as there are humans, there will be good and evil and we get to choose which path we are going to take.

But it is difficult to remain silent about how brazen criminals have become.

Homicides may be going down but behind every crime statistic, there is someone who has been traumatized while doing the ordinary things of life.

The Rev. Oscar Crear, pastor of New Tiberia Baptist Church at 911 S. Kedzie, and a longtime activist and grief counselor who routinely witnesses the impact of violence on families, is trying to rebuild the village.

On Feb. 24, he hopes to bring together 100 mothers at his church to pray about violence, trauma and grief in their communities.

“We have lost about two generations, if not three,” he said. “I have buried three sons in one family.”

He added that he was collaborating with a church in Indianapolis to pray at the same time as the women in Chicago.

“The goal is for mothers to come together to strengthen each other,” Crear told me.

It would be a mistake to leave grandmothers out of the corporate prayer.

Lashawnda L. Pittman, the author of “Grandmothering While Black,” points out that more grandparents are currently raising their grandchildren than at any other time in American history.

Think about how difficult that has to be, especially when an infant boy becomes a disobedient teenager.

When young people get caught up in criminal activity, there’s enough blame to go around, Crear said.

“If I see you with $150 pair of gym shoes and I don’t ask where you got them from, it’s collusion,” he said. “We couldn’t bring anything home that my mother didn’t buy.”

I believe prayer can fix what goes wrong.

But I also believe in some cases, parents should be held accountable for their child’s criminal behavior.

For instance, parents who turn a blind eye to their children who hide illegal guns in their homes and those guns are used in crimes, should be prosecuted.

The Michigan jury that convicted the mother of school shooter Ethan Crumbley of involuntary manslaughter could set a precedent in cases involving school shootings and mental illness.

“One of the things that I hope happens is that younger women form partnerships with older women, and that it will open the door for them to come to counseling to try and redirect their lives and their children’s lives,” Crear said.

That’s where the village comes in.

Young people can’t see the consequences of their actions until it is too late.


Next Up In Starting Over
Ageism has no place in politics
Baby boomers aging in place dominate Chicago’s housing market
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secrecy points to the stigma of prostate cancer
SuperAgers like the late Norman Lear show us how aging could be, with researchers now trying to learn more
Mai Whelan, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner, is a real hero
Will the real ‘Golden Bachelor’ please stand up?
The Latest
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Bears
Bears in play for newly announced NFL game in Madrid in 2025
The NFL indicated a preference to have the Bears or Dolphins in the first game in Spain.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin-119010418.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Feds say ex-lawmaker found job selling insurance — where she was caught submitting bogus policies
The disclosure came Friday after Annazette Collins signaled she would testify during her ongoing trial for allegedly dodging nearly $100,000 in taxes. No criminal charges have been filed against Collins in connection with the insurance policy allegations.
By Jon Seidel
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Lockport Township shooting
Witnesses reported hearing five or six gunshots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A mural by Pilsen artist Caesar Perez done in 2023 at Chicago and Marshfield avenues.
Murals and Mosaics
Harmony, not hunting, for this dozing cat mural in West Town
Mural shows would-be prey — birds and mice — resting with a cat. Done in 2023 by Pilsen artist Caesar Perez, the painting evokes “peace and comfort in the environment, a time of rest from craziness of everyday life.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cubs manager Craig Counsell (left) and general manager Carter Hawkins (right).
Cubs
Questions the Cubs have to answer in Spring Training 2024
No. 1 on the list: Are the Cubs going to re-sign Cody Bellinger?
By Maddie Lee
 