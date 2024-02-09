The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Sports Outdoors

Go & Show: Henry Decoy Show & NICC annual ice event

The Henry Decoy Show and the Northern Illinois Conservation Club’s 64th annual ice fishing derby (without ice fishing) lead this Go & Show.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Go & Show: Henry Decoy Show & NICC annual ice event
Ducks in a row at the Henry Decoy Show. Credit: Dale Bowman

Ducks in a row at the Henry Decoy Show last year.

Dale Bowman

From outsized carvings of herons to old duck decoys to collectible coffee-table books, the Henry Decoy Show is one of the most unusual shows of the winter. It leads Go & Show this week, going from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, which seems to be working well as the show’s new home.

This is not just a show for duck hunters or waterfowlers. There are all kinds of craftsmen, carvers and collectors, including of books. For decades I couldn’t cover this show (one of my favorites) because it always was in the middle of my doing Beat the Champs, the great charity bowling event, for the Sun-Times. I miss Champs but am amply rewarded by being able to attend the Henry Decoy Show.

  • The Northern Illinois Conservation Club’s 64th annual Ice Fishing Derby, is a go, even without ice fishing, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Turtle Beach Marina on Channnel Lake in Antioch.
  • The Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11, at 4700 W. 49th Avenue in Hobart, Indiana. Information is at (219) 263-3358.
  • NOTE: The Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, which was rescheduled, is now canceled.

Next Up In Sports
Here to stay? DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls to win and shows staying power
Kenwood survives Phillips and Curie beats Simeon in the Public League semifinals
Bears’ Devin Hester, G.O.A.T return man, finally makes Hall of Fame; Julius Peppers in, too
’85 Bears celebrate Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame selection: ‘In the football world, he’s finally home’
Blackhawks need more from Taylor Raddysh during season’s final stretch
White Sox invite 26 to spring training
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Fiance’s mom seems determined to snarl our relationship
Taking care of his demanding and hateful mother, who has cancer, puts man in a nasty mood.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Deb Robertson, 65, who has been diagnosed with terminal neuroendocrine carcinoma, advocates for right-to-die legislation in Illinois as she sits down for an interview with a Sun-Times reporter in her Lombard home.
Springfield
Advocates, lawmakers hope Illinois will become 11th state to legalize ‘right-to-die’
A bill filed on Thursday would allow qualified individuals, not medical professionals, to self-administer a medication to end their lives. There is of course opposition to such measures, specifically from the Catholic and evangelical communities.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) works solo as he looks for lost people in exchange for bounty money on “Tracker.”
Movies and TV
After Super Bowl, Justin Hartley keeps the action going on promising series ‘Tracker’
‘This Is Us’ star from Orland Park plays a fearless, often shirtless survivalist who roams the land recovering missing people.
By Richard Roeper
 
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.
The Watchdogs
In twist on PPP, other COVID-19 relief fraud, recordings show Cook County Jail detainees claimed to reap tens of thousands of dollars
The recordings have them also plotting to loot bank accounts, especially in “rich” ZIP codes.
By Frank Main
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, wants the school district to focus resources on neighborhood schools.&nbsp;
Education
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s sprint to remake Chicago’s public schools
With an elected school board coming, Johnson’s appointed board is pushing for more funding and changes on school choice and police in schools.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 