Go & Show: Henry Decoy Show & NICC annual ice event
The Henry Decoy Show and the Northern Illinois Conservation Club’s 64th annual ice fishing derby (without ice fishing) lead this Go & Show.
From outsized carvings of herons to old duck decoys to collectible coffee-table books, the Henry Decoy Show is one of the most unusual shows of the winter. It leads Go & Show this week, going from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, which seems to be working well as the show’s new home.
This is not just a show for duck hunters or waterfowlers. There are all kinds of craftsmen, carvers and collectors, including of books. For decades I couldn’t cover this show (one of my favorites) because it always was in the middle of my doing Beat the Champs, the great charity bowling event, for the Sun-Times. I miss Champs but am amply rewarded by being able to attend the Henry Decoy Show.
- The Northern Illinois Conservation Club’s 64th annual Ice Fishing Derby, is a go, even without ice fishing, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Turtle Beach Marina on Channnel Lake in Antioch.
- The Spring Lake Izaak Walton Outdoor Show is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11, at 4700 W. 49th Avenue in Hobart, Indiana. Information is at (219) 263-3358.
- NOTE: The Island Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby, which was rescheduled, is now canceled.
