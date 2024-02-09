Go & Show: Henry Decoy Show & NICC annual ice event

From outsized carvings of herons to old duck decoys to collectible coffee-table books, the Henry Decoy Show is one of the most unusual shows of the winter. It leads Go & Show this week, going from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, which seems to be working well as the show’s new home.

This is not just a show for duck hunters or waterfowlers. There are all kinds of craftsmen, carvers and collectors, including of books. For decades I couldn’t cover this show (one of my favorites) because it always was in the middle of my doing Beat the Champs, the great charity bowling event, for the Sun-Times. I miss Champs but am amply rewarded by being able to attend the Henry Decoy Show.

