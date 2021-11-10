Afternoon Edition: Nov. 10, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and a low around 54. Tomorrow will see showers with a high around 47 and winds as high as 30 mph.

Top story

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown wants to fire the sergeant who oversaw a raid on the wrong home that resulted in social worker Anjanette Young being handcuffed while she was naked.

According to documents filed by Brown yesterday with the Chicago Police Board, Sgt. Alex Wolinski allowed Young to remain in handcuffs while naked for an extended period of time, even after it had been established officers were at the wrong home during the 2019 raid.

One specific rule Wolinski is accused of violating is one that forbids “disrespect to or maltreatment of any person.”

Wolinski is scheduled to appear at a Dec. 3 virtual hearing before the police board, which will ultimately decide his fate.

Young was left handcuffed and naked for 40 minutes in a room full of male police officers.

To bolster his position that Wolinski should be terminated, Brown also pointed out that Wolinski didn’t adhere to the police department’s knock-and-announce rule before entering Young’s Near West Side home, failed to intervene in the disrespectful treatment of Young and failed to promptly present a search warrant, a task that took 15 minutes.

Mitch Dudek has more on Wolinski’s potential ouster here.

More news you need

A bright one

In the 1999 comedy “Never Been Kissed,” Drew Barrymore played an insecure Chicago Sun-Times copy editor, Josie “Grossie” Geller. A lot has changed since Josie rode the Ferris wheel at Navy Pier with her love interest, but Barrymore said she still relates to the film’s themes of vulnerability and risk.

“I just am always looking for the common thread among human beings,” the Golden Globe winner said. “To me, [Josie] was a perfect comedic outlet and symbol for me to say, ‘We all feel like this inside, man, we all do.’”

Barrymore returned last weekend to Chicago to film segments for “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on WBBM-Channel 2.

In the Chicago segments, Barrymore celebrates two Chicago Public Schools educators, samples some of Chicago’s famous dishes and hosts a “Drew’s News” segment in front of The Bean.

Amy Castaneda is one of the Chicago educators featured in the talk show. Barrymore surprised Castaneda at her school, Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez Elementary School, in Little Village. She was awarded $10,000 at the taping, and the school received $20,000 in STEM-related educational toys from local companies Learning Resources and Hand-2-Mind.

Former students and colleagues filled the school gymnasium on a Saturday to celebrate her as Castaneda accepted the giveaway. “That was really a lot of love in that room, a lot of support, just a lot of meaning behind long-term relationships,” said Castaneda, an art educator for 24 years.

Sneha Dey has more on Josie Grossie’s return to the city here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

As the days get shorter and colder, how are you planning to address the wintertime blues this year?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What do you think the Bears should do to turn this season around?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Nothing. Allow the wheel of Saṃsāra to keep turning as Bears fans slowly grasp the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth. Or McCaskey sells the Bears and we field a winning team at the price of enlightenment.” — Steve Goldberg

“Start with dumping Nagy. Then have the McCaskey family sell the team.” — Karla Schwarze

“Fire Nagy. Keeping him around so the team won’t be prepared and will be undisciplined the rest of the year helps nobody.” — Bob Iles

“They need to go back and find out what offense did Ohio State ran when Justin Fields was there and run it.” — Jeffery Jones

“Get rid of Ted Phillips. Everything else will follow.” — Nick Cincotti

“I think Justin Fields is getting better and better. Fewer penalties would help and too many injuries. It looks like some players are being targeted. I’m not sure why people think a rookie should be able to walk out and win each game!” — Beverly Hajek Cooper

“Move to Arlington Heights.” — Dave DiCesare

“Turn in their uniforms and go up to Wisconsin, drink beer, eat cheese, watch the Packers and enjoy the rest of the season. No more pressure, no more stress.” — Roni Schmidt

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.