Afternoon Edition: Nov. 10, 2021

Chicago police sergeant faces firing over botched raid that left Anjanette Young naked in a room full of cops
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown wants to fire the sergeant who oversaw a raid on the wrong home that resulted in social worker Anjanette Young being handcuffed while she was naked.
According to documents filed by Brown yesterday with the Chicago Police Board, Sgt. Alex Wolinski allowed Young to remain in handcuffs while naked for an extended period of time, even after it had been established officers were at the wrong home during the 2019 raid.
One specific rule Wolinski is accused of violating is one that forbids “disrespect to or maltreatment of any person.”
Wolinski is scheduled to appear at a Dec. 3 virtual hearing before the police board, which will ultimately decide his fate.
Young was left handcuffed and naked for 40 minutes in a room full of male police officers.
To bolster his position that Wolinski should be terminated, Brown also pointed out that Wolinski didn’t adhere to the police department’s knock-and-announce rule before entering Young’s Near West Side home, failed to intervene in the disrespectful treatment of Young and failed to promptly present a search warrant, a task that took 15 minutes.
- Now back in the U.S. after serving more than seven years in an Indonesian prison, Heather Mack will remain in federal custody at Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting her trial, a judge ruled today. The 26-year-old has been indicted for allegedly plotting the overseas killing of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
- Harvey mayor Christopher J. Clark says there is “sufficient evidence” to charge the parents of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed inside a home last week. However, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office says that they do not have enough evidence to make a case and that the investigation is ongoing.
- University of Chicago officials say they are working with City Hall on new “public safety strategies” for Hyde Park after a recent graduate was gunned down during an armed robbery near the campus, hours after a block nearby was shot up. University and city officials have yet to detail what those strategies will look like going forward.
- Police making a well-being check at a Wheeling apartment building last night found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy slain and her 1-year-old daughter missing. Murphy appeared to have been murdered and her daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the home, police said.
- West Side Ald. Michael Rodriguez is asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to “expeditiously” release a report from the city’s watchdog that investigated a botched demolition in April 2020 that blanketed Little Village in a thick dust cloud. Rodriguez noted that the report, which is being reviewed by the Lightfoot administration, recommended that three city officials be disciplined, including one possible firing.
- Under a $510.9 million budget unveiled today, the Chicago Park District will raise property taxes by $4.3 million to restore programming and staffing to pre-pandemic levels. Interim Supt. Rosa Escareno announced the plan for 2022 in her first budget address after replacing Mike Kelly, who was forced out amid the district’s misconduct scandal.
Drew Barrymore returns to Chicago, a city that ‘changed my life’
In the 1999 comedy “Never Been Kissed,” Drew Barrymore played an insecure Chicago Sun-Times copy editor, Josie “Grossie” Geller. A lot has changed since Josie rode the Ferris wheel at Navy Pier with her love interest, but Barrymore said she still relates to the film’s themes of vulnerability and risk.
“I just am always looking for the common thread among human beings,” the Golden Globe winner said. “To me, [Josie] was a perfect comedic outlet and symbol for me to say, ‘We all feel like this inside, man, we all do.’”
Barrymore returned last weekend to Chicago to film segments for “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on WBBM-Channel 2.
In the Chicago segments, Barrymore celebrates two Chicago Public Schools educators, samples some of Chicago’s famous dishes and hosts a “Drew’s News” segment in front of The Bean.
Amy Castaneda is one of the Chicago educators featured in the talk show. Barrymore surprised Castaneda at her school, Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez Elementary School, in Little Village. She was awarded $10,000 at the taping, and the school received $20,000 in STEM-related educational toys from local companies Learning Resources and Hand-2-Mind.
Former students and colleagues filled the school gymnasium on a Saturday to celebrate her as Castaneda accepted the giveaway. “That was really a lot of love in that room, a lot of support, just a lot of meaning behind long-term relationships,” said Castaneda, an art educator for 24 years.
- At the midway point of the NFL season, the Bears rank in the bottom half of the league in most major defensive categories. Patrick Finley has more on a unit that’s slipping under first-year coordinator Sean Desai.
- Despite the controversy over the taunting call against Bears OLB Cassius Marsh on Monday night, the NFL’s officiating leadership agreed with the call in an official postgame review.
- It’s Signing Day! Here’s where the area’s top high school basketball players are heading to play college hoops.
- Blackhawks interim coach Derek King has allowed a struggling team to loosen up, Ben Pope writes.
- After picking up Wade Miley’s option, the Cubs are still on the hunt for more pitching help, Russell Dorsey writes.
As the days get shorter and colder, how are you planning to address the wintertime blues this year?
Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.
Yesterday, we asked you: What do you think the Bears should do to turn this season around?
Here’s what some of you said…
“Nothing. Allow the wheel of Saṃsāra to keep turning as Bears fans slowly grasp the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth. Or McCaskey sells the Bears and we field a winning team at the price of enlightenment.” — Steve Goldberg
“Start with dumping Nagy. Then have the McCaskey family sell the team.” — Karla Schwarze
“Fire Nagy. Keeping him around so the team won’t be prepared and will be undisciplined the rest of the year helps nobody.” — Bob Iles
“They need to go back and find out what offense did Ohio State ran when Justin Fields was there and run it.” — Jeffery Jones
“Get rid of Ted Phillips. Everything else will follow.” — Nick Cincotti
“I think Justin Fields is getting better and better. Fewer penalties would help and too many injuries. It looks like some players are being targeted. I’m not sure why people think a rookie should be able to walk out and win each game!” — Beverly Hajek Cooper
“Move to Arlington Heights.” — Dave DiCesare
“Turn in their uniforms and go up to Wisconsin, drink beer, eat cheese, watch the Packers and enjoy the rest of the season. No more pressure, no more stress.” — Roni Schmidt
