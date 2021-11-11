Afternoon Edition: Nov. 11, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a high around 48 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 38. Tomorrow we’re expected to get the first snow showers of the season along with a high near 42.
Top story
Proposed $2 million settlement tied to yet another police chase turned deadly
Chicago taxpayers will spend $2 million to compensate the family of a 55-year-old woman struck and killed while walking on a Chatham sidewalk in 2018 by a vehicle leading police on a high-speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop.
The settlement is the largest of several tied to allegations of police wrongdoing on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the City Council’s Finance Committee.
It goes to David Brown, whose wife, Julia Lynn Callaway, was hit in May 2018 during a crash so violent her body was tossed 50 feet from where the collision happened.
Brown, minister of Shiloh Baptist Church, was to take his wife shopping for Mother’s Day. Instead, he was forced to bury her.
Over the years, Chicago taxpayers have shelled out millions to innocent pedestrians, motorists and passengers killed or injured during police pursuits gone bad — even though vehicular chase policy has been overhauled repeatedly.
Fran Spielman has more on what happened that day and the settlement here.
More news you need
- A 1-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet this afternoon in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham, according to authorities. We have more on this developing story here.
- A person of interest in the murder of a young mother in Wheeling and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter has been located in Missouri. But the child, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, remained missing as of this morning, police said.
- Charges have been filed in the carjacking of Chicago radio host Maze Jackson in the South Loop. Jackson said he was stopped at a light on Tuesday when a truck rear-ended him and he was suddenly fighting with a man who took his car.
- Republicans will likely soon have a candidate hoping to succeed retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. State Rep. Dan Brady signaled yesterday that he plans to make a run for the office.
- Consumer advocates are warning holiday shoppers about knockoff toys, which are easily found on online marketplaces. The issue is the toys can leave young children vulnerable to choking hazards and exposure to toxic materials.
- After being limited last year by the pandemic, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is set to return for an in-person celebration next week. The two-day festivities will culminate with a traditional Michigan Avenue parade on Saturday, Nov. 20.
A bright one
Entertainment scene continues strong return with eclectic offerings in week ahead
Chicago’s entertainment scene is continuing its strong return to live audiences with a full roster of things to do in the week ahead.
Ranging from play offerings and exhibits to dance performances and sets from rock bands, we’ve selected a few options for your consideration.
Theater
Steppenwolf Theatre picks up where it left off with “Bug,” Tracy Letts’ searing, paranoid drama which was on stage in March 2020 when the theater shut down at the start of the pandemic. Returning are ensemble members Randall Arney, Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood plus Jennifer Engstrom and Steve Key; David Cromer directs. From Nov. 11-Dec. 12 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$110. Visit steppenwolftheatre.org.
Dance
Asian Improv Arts Midwest and Links Hall present the Bridge Dance Festival, featuring performers who connect to their Asian heritage. The online event includes work by Yuko Takahashi Dance Company, Marina Fukushima, Ray Nakazawa and Pranita Nayar and Ashwaty Chennat. Streams at 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13. Tickets: $15, $20 or pay-what-you-can. Visit linkshall.org.
Music
Singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton’s catchy songs are filled with hints of country, folk, soul, swing and pop. Her recent album “Love & Rage” is filled with what she calls protest songs written during the pandemic. Blanton also is a longtime John Prine fan and wrote the lovely tribute “Fishin’ with You,” when the beloved performer passed away in 2020. The soulful music of Milton opens the show at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets: $15. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Mary Houlihan has more upcoming events here.
From the press box
- The Bears are 3-6 and long shots to make the playoffs, but with rookie Justin Fields taking bigger steps toward franchise quarterback status, there’s no telling just how hot the hot seat is for GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, Mark Potash writes.
- Freed from the dog house by a new head coach, a rejuvenated Dylan Strome wants to prove the ice is where he belongs.
- The Blackhawks’ game Friday night against the Coyotes will air exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming service. Pat Foley, the team’s TV voice, doesn’t seem thrilled with that.
- Liam Hendriks on how the White Sox can improve in 2022.
Your daily question ☕
As Chicagoans, what are some ways to support neighbors and communities who’ve experienced a tragedy?
Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.
Yesterday, we asked you: As the days get shorter and colder, how are you planning to address the wintertime blues this year?
Here’s what some of you said…
“I add small lights and winter decors around the house.” — Linda Brons Douglas
“I’ll be curling up with a new romantic partner. It’s cuffing season, baby!” — Jonathan Hoffman
“Stay connected with family and friends, and invite daylight and sunshine into my home whenever possible. On nicer days, even a few extra minutes in the car, coming or going, is helpful.” — Christine Bock
“I love a visit to The Garfield Park Conservatory and cooking/eating comfort foods.” — Tajan Harris
“I don’t get the wintertime blues. Enjoy the beauty of winter, the change of foods to make, holidays, plan a vegetable garden, so you are ready in Spring, order seeds, play a musical instrument or learn to paint.” — Gail Snyder
“Wine. Lots of wine.” — Shawn Michael
