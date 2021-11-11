Afternoon Edition: Nov. 11, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a high around 48 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 38. Tomorrow we’re expected to get the first snow showers of the season along with a high near 42.

Chicago taxpayers will spend $2 million to compensate the family of a 55-year-old woman struck and killed while walking on a Chatham sidewalk in 2018 by a vehicle leading police on a high-speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop.

The settlement is the largest of several tied to allegations of police wrongdoing on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the City Council’s Finance Committee.

It goes to David Brown, whose wife, Julia Lynn Callaway, was hit in May 2018 during a crash so violent her body was tossed 50 feet from where the collision happened.

Brown, minister of Shiloh Baptist Church, was to take his wife shopping for Mother’s Day. Instead, he was forced to bury her.

Over the years, Chicago taxpayers have shelled out millions to innocent pedestrians, motorists and passengers killed or injured during police pursuits gone bad — even though vehicular chase policy has been overhauled repeatedly.

Fran Spielman has more on what happened that day and the settlement here.

Chicago’s entertainment scene is continuing its strong return to live audiences with a full roster of things to do in the week ahead.

Ranging from play offerings and exhibits to dance performances and sets from rock bands, we’ve selected a few options for your consideration.

Theater

Steppenwolf Theatre picks up where it left off with “Bug,” Tracy Letts’ searing, paranoid drama which was on stage in March 2020 when the theater shut down at the start of the pandemic. Returning are ensemble members Randall Arney, Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood plus Jennifer Engstrom and Steve Key; David Cromer directs. From Nov. 11-Dec. 12 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$110. Visit steppenwolftheatre.org.

Dance

Asian Improv Arts Midwest and Links Hall present the Bridge Dance Festival, featuring performers who connect to their Asian heritage. The online event includes work by Yuko Takahashi Dance Company, Marina Fukushima, Ray Nakazawa and Pranita Nayar and Ashwaty Chennat. Streams at 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13. Tickets: $15, $20 or pay-what-you-can. Visit linkshall.org.

Music

Singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton’s catchy songs are filled with hints of country, folk, soul, swing and pop. Her recent album “Love & Rage” is filled with what she calls protest songs written during the pandemic. Blanton also is a longtime John Prine fan and wrote the lovely tribute “Fishin’ with You,” when the beloved performer passed away in 2020. The soulful music of Milton opens the show at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets: $15. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Mary Houlihan has more upcoming events here.

Your daily question ☕

As Chicagoans, what are some ways to support neighbors and communities who’ve experienced a tragedy?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: As the days get shorter and colder, how are you planning to address the wintertime blues this year?

Here’s what some of you said…

“I add small lights and winter decors around the house.” — Linda Brons Douglas

“I’ll be curling up with a new romantic partner. It’s cuffing season, baby!” — Jonathan Hoffman

“Stay connected with family and friends, and invite daylight and sunshine into my home whenever possible. On nicer days, even a few extra minutes in the car, coming or going, is helpful.” — Christine Bock

“I love a visit to The Garfield Park Conservatory and cooking/eating comfort foods.” — Tajan Harris

“I don’t get the wintertime blues. Enjoy the beauty of winter, the change of foods to make, holidays, plan a vegetable garden, so you are ready in Spring, order seeds, play a musical instrument or learn to paint.” — Gail Snyder

“Wine. Lots of wine.” — Shawn Michael

