Afternoon Edition: Sept. 27, 2021

When Cook County prosecutors rejected charging a suspect in the shooting that left 7-year-old Serenity Broughton dead and wounded her younger sister, it set off an extraordinary chain of events earlier this month that veteran court observers believe is unprecedented in recent history.

A high-ranking Chicago police commander, frustrated by another recent case rejection by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office and confident in his detective’s work, went to a judge to have the suspect held in custody for longer and circumvent prosecutors to charge the man with murder and attempted murder.

But hours later, top police brass reversed course — and persuaded another judge to essentially “uncharge” the suspect, as a source familiar with the case described the move.

The court proceedings were so hush-hush — done without an attorney for the suspect or a prosecutor present — that no record of any of the actions were ever officially filed within the court system.

While previous news accounts highlighted the disagreement between police and prosecutors, the new revelations include documentation of the extent cops went to pursue the case without Foxx’s involvement — and also show how it ended up driving a wedge between police leaders and their subordinates.

The case has had lasting reverberations in the Chicago Police Department, with some saying it has decimated morale among an already beleaguered police detective division.

What’s more, the family of the victims have been left without justice and unsure if there is a clear path to getting it. While law enforcement authorities were feuding, the suspect was released from custody and now can’t be found, according to a law enforcement source.

“We don’t know where to go,” said Regina Broughton, the sisters’ grandmother. “It’s not seeming like the justice system is working for us. And that’s disheartening, it’s just angering.”

Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson have the full story.

50 couples tie the knot outside Wrigley building

Wedding bells were ringing under the Wrigley building bridge on the Magnificent Mile yesterday.

Fifty couples were chosen for the opportunity to get married outside of the building, which is celebrating its 100th year anniversary.

“I wanted to get 100 couples, or 100 people, to represent the 100 years,” said Bradley Borowiec, vice president of Zeller, the real estate group that manages the building.

In the building’s plaza, four aisles were set up beneath the bridge. White carpets, flanked with floral arrangements, led each couple to a Cook County judge. Every 10 minutes, a new group of couples made their way down the aisles with two witnesses of their choosing in tow.

Family members and onlookers cheered as couples said “I do” and a four-person orchestra performed.

Perla and Edgar Bernal were part of the first group to make their way down the aisle. After seven years of being together, and postponing their wedding twice due to COVID, the couple was happy to finally tie the knot.

“This is where we met, so it means a lot to us, and this is where we started our family,” Edgar Bernal, 37, said. “Chicago born and raised.”

Katie Anthony has the full story.

On Friday, we asked you: What is one iconic, but long-gone Chicago business you would bring back if you could? Tell us why. Here’s what some of you said...

“Marshall Fields ... worked there for 10 years. Started downtown then opened Woodfield. Have so many childhood memories getting dressed up and having lunch at the Walnut Room. Really miss that store.” — Linda Bergstrom

“Father and Son pizza, Woolworth, Marshall Fields, Zayre. Memories of decent customer service and quality merchandise. Seems like that is lacking lately. Miss the old days.” — Tracy L. Lopez

“Marshall Field & Co., Chas. A. Stevens, and Carson Pirie Scott. Also, Treasure Island groceries and Kroch’s & Brentano’s.” — Lynne Victorine

“The Velvet Lounge… no experience quite like listening to the best of Chicago jazz, watching jazz legend himself and owner Fred Anderson chopping it up with folks at the bar, and getting some rib tips from Fitzee’s during intermission and bringing them back in to eat and wash down with some cold beer and sizzling jazz.” — Matt Ginsberg-Jaeckle

“U.S. 30 Drag Strip. Thousands of people went there every year and thousands of kids learned mechanical skills being inspired by what they saw.” — Jeffrey Hart

“The Busy Bee. Great breakfast served cheaply by friendly Polish waitresses. Damen and North, under the El tracks.” — Eric Herman

