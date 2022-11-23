Participants talk guaranteed income pilots, Mexico-Poland World Cup match unites Chicagoans and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

When Gail Goodwin started receiving $500 a month through a guaranteed income program, for the first time in a while, she was able to give her grandchildren money.

“Like the old me,” Goodwin said. “When I had a good-paying job.”

Goodwin, 57, works full time at a private security firm in Chicago that pays $16 an hour, and it had been a stretch to make ends meet. Her rent on the Southwest Side accounts for more than 40% of her budget.

In Chicago, Goodwin is among thousands of local people taking part in experiments to see the results of providing individuals with a guaranteed income. She is among 5,000 Chicagoans who have received $500 payments for each of the last four months as part of a one-year program known as the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot.

Some city residents will also be part of the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which recently selected 3,250 applicants via a lottery to receive $500 a month for two years. Participants are expected to receive their first monthly payment by mid-December.

Both pilots are funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and academic researchers are closely monitoring the programs, which target low-income households.

Demographic data about the county’s participants is not yet available.

In the city’s pilot, the majority of participants — 71% — identify as a woman, according to data from the city. About 68% are Black, nearly 24% are Latino or Hispanic, and about 16% are white. An additional 3% of participants are Asian.

The 5,000 participants in the city program are spread throughout Chicago. ZIP code 60620, which includes Auburn Gresham, has 240 participants, the most concentrated in one area, according to data from the city. ZIP code 60619, which includes parts of Chatham and South Shore, has 235 participants.

Elvia Malagón has more with program participants and the impact so far here.

Simone’s in Pilsen was divided into two sections early yesterday as a monumental World Cup match was about to get underway — one for fans of Mexico, the other for fans of Poland.

The bar at 960 W. 18th St. was hoping to make room for the opposing fan bases for the morning’s FIFA World Cup game, considering the two countries that were going head to head account for two of Chicago’s largest immigrant populations.

But early on, Ania Pniwska, 41, was the lone supporter of Poland. Pniwska, who is from Szczecin, Poland, proudly repped a shirt that read “POLSKA.” The 41-year-old moved to Pilsen around 15 years ago. The neighborhood was historically a haven for Polish immigrants but in recent decades has become home to many more Mexican immigrants as has the city as a whole.

Today, there are more than 200,000 residents of Chicago who were born in Mexico, according to an analysis of 2020 census data by demographer Rob Paral. There are about 32,000 residents who were born in Poland, the third most in Chicago after the 35,000 from China. The city has long had one of the largest Polish populations outside of Poland. In 2000, there were around 70,000 residents born in Poland.

Married couple Greg and Oralia Niewiadomski watch the Mexico vs. Poland World Cup game at A.J. Hudsons Public House yesterday. Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Greg and Oralia Niewiadomski are married — but were rooting for opposite teams at A.J. Hudson’s Public House, 3801 N. Ashland, in Lake View.

“Both of my parents were born in Poland, and my wife’s parents were born in Mexico,” Greg said. “This is a big deal for us.”

He added: “Obviously we’re very competitive about it. But it’s all love at the end of the day.”

Could that rivalry cause friction between the Irving Park couple who have been married for two years?

“When Mexico wins anything I’m very obnoxious, and he gets upset,” Oralia Niewiadomski said. “I love sports. I love soccer. It’s a huge deal. In Chicago there’s a lot of Mexican and Polish immigrants,” she said.

“We work hard, and we have the same values. At the end of the day, we understand each other, and I love that,” she said.

Michael Loria and David Struett have more with Chicago’s soccer fans here.

“This newspaper!” — Jeromeo Breezedale

“Living another year on this earth after I went through some health challenges this year.” — Maurice Snell

“My family, and in particular, my two great nieces, who are my absolute world.” — Mike Walsh

“The beauty of our earth.” — Frank Larson

“I am thankful to still be cancer free.” — Tina Richmond

“All the health care workers in the city of Chicago — plus CPD and CFD. God bless our city.” — Barbara Moss

“I have a new granddaughter-one month today. I’m grateful to be able to see her and her two-year-old brother grow up. My children never knew their grandfather, so I never take this for granted.” — Howard Moore

“For being alive. For being the best mother I can possibly be. For having my own place food on the table. For having my kids’ father in my life. Having the best family I have

“Family dinner on Thanksgiving!” — Alfred Koopmann

