Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Driver charged with crashing into car that was trying to elude police on Near South Side

Kendall Sprouts, 18, was speeding and driving in the wrong lane when his Infiniti slammed into a Hyundai Sonata in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Reckless homicide charges have been filed against a driver who collided with a car that was trying to elude police on the Near South Side last weekend.

The driver of the Hyundai, Keyshawn Javon Gray, 22, had been stopped by police in the block, but then sped off and made a U-turn. He was struck on the driver’s side by Sprouts, police said. Two other cars were also hit.

Gray was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. An 18-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital in fair condition. A third passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Sprouts was taken to Stroger in fair condition. A 32-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in the other cars were also taken to Stroger in fair condition, police said.

Sprouts has been charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless Driving and failure to reduce speed. He was due in bond court Wednesday.

