COVID spike feared as federal funding drains, pilots take the abortion battle to the skies and more in your Chicago news roundup

Dwindling federal funding for public health and low booster shot participation threatens to raise the COVID-19 risk once again in Chicago, according to Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

“COVID is not gone,” she said last week at an event promoting vaccinations on the Southwest Side.

This news comes at a time when the city’s risk for infection has been low to medium, with fewer hospitalizations and a dramatic decline in deaths from a year ago. Then, a new variant of the virus, omicron, was gaining steam and a deadly surge in cases loomed. More than 10,000 city residents were being diagnosed with COVID daily. More than 300 Chicagoans were being hospitalized daily last December and January, on average, and dozens were dying every day. Today, on average, around 400 Chicagoans are diagnosed with COVID-19 — and around 30 are hospitalized — each day, with a death rate of less than one per day.

But two factors risk undoing some of that progress.

Chicagoans have become lax about getting their latest booster shots — only about 15% of those eligible have received the newest shot aimed at strains of the omicron variant, the culprit behind mass hospitalizations and deaths last winter.

And federal money is beginning to dry up, leaving health departments locally and across the country — many having already been gutted over the past 10 years — back to fending for themselves with insufficient resources.

In 2002, Chicago had a public health workforce of 1,600 employees. That number dropped to under 600 by 2019, largely because of federal cuts, a city spokesman said, before growing to just over 800 in response to the pandemic.

In recent interviews with the Sun-Times, Arwady said the pandemic has exposed what she describes as a flaw in funding public health departments. Health departments are on a lifeline from Washington, and that funding tends to spike during crises and then fade. That’s a problem because other health crises pop up, she said, whether it’s an unexpected outbreak, such as monkeypox, or a particularly bad flu season. And for each crisis, local health officials have to build programs knowing that they will ultimately end them once the current health threat subsides.

Brett Chase has more on the looming risk of another rise in COVID cases here.

A Tilt-A-Whirl sits where Jason Heyward once caught pop flies, hundreds of people circle the bases on a train and more mill about the shops offering food, drinks and holiday wares.

It’s not a dream. It’s Winterland at the Friendly Confines.

This year marks the first time the field was put to use as part of Gallagher Way’s winter celebrations, allowing a carousel to be added outside the ballpark along with the new features on the playing field. Construction on the attractions — 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and all — started at the end of October to be ready for opening day on Nov. 18.

But one feature didn’t need to be built. It was already there, and for many, it was the main attraction: Wrigley Field.

Dozens ice skate around an ice rink located inside Wrigley Fields outfield last Friday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Karen Evans, who attended last Friday with her family, said her father worked the hand-operated scoreboard at Wrigley for a stint in the 1940s, so part of Winterland’s draw was being able to set foot on the field.

Outside Wrigley, a Christkindlmarket is set up. The Belgian hot chocolate, along with other drinks, as well as food and various products for sale seemed to be a hit with the crowds — some even stopping to watch a rendition of “The Nutcracker” put on by Roselle-based dance studio HOTT Productions. The market features vendors from around the world, hailing from as far away as Kyrgyzstan or as close as nearby neighborhoods.

Chris Bauer, who helped to run the Sweet Castle tent, said the market gives him, as a native of Austria, a chance to share his culture with another place he calls home — and that’s something he takes “a lot of pride” in.

The market runs through year’s end. The Winterland inside Wrigley is open through Jan. 8.

Zack Miller has more on the holiday celebrations in Cubs country here.

“In the Sauganash neighborhood of Chicago. North of Devon and west of Cicero. The best! Kids will love it!” — Debbie Mytych

“The best house displays are in Lincolnwood just north of Sauganash.” — Jack Franklin

“Downtown Chicago, at the storefronts.” — Steve Price

“The Macy’s downtown and Michigan Ave” — Myrna Kar

“On 63rd between Halsted and Racine.” — JCarlos Reyes

“Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo and The Morton Arboretum have wonderful displays and usually have availability. The Chicago Botanic Garden’s holiday lights are out of this world but tickets are really difficult to get — they sell out really fast.” — Julia B. Meyer

“River Road in Rosemont.” — Dawn Lerner-Manshreck

“Navy Pier — it’s always lit up for the holidays.” — Laura Gidcumb

