Developers propose $1 billion to help LaSalle Street, city to sell off 2,000 vacant lots and more in your Chicago news roundup

Developers proposed more than $1 billion in renovations to classic downtown buildings along and near LaSalle Street in response to an offer of public subsidies, city officials disclosed.

The redevelopment plans involve seven buildings in the central Loop, and most would convert space from office to residential use. The proposals were replies to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s call last September for ideas that would energize the city’s longtime financial district, with an emphasis on affordable housing.

The document, called “LaSalle Street Reimagined,” asked developers to commit to making at least 30% of new housing in the district affordable under terms of a city ordinance. The LaSalle corridor has gotten attention because of increased vacancies in older buildings whose floor layouts and lack of natural light don’t appeal to today’s companies.

Developers generally kept to the 30% requirement in their proposals, although not all of the projects can be carried out. Buildings at 208 S. LaSalle and 105 W. Adams St. that have gone through foreclosure each got competing proposals from two investment groups.

The most expensive renovation, as outlined in a city summary of responses, would involve a landmark building at 135 S. LaSalle, the former home of Bank of America. Owner AmTrust Realty joined with Riverside Investment & Development to propose turning its office floors into 430 residences at a cost of $258 million. Other possibilities there include a grocery store.

Large conversions to housing also were proposed for buildings at 30 N. LaSalle and 111 W. Monroe St.

In all, the proposals for the seven sites called for more than 2,000 housing units. One plan for 105 W. Adams contained the biggest commitment to diversity in housing, specifying that 75% of its 247 units would be affordable.

David Roeder has more on the proposals here.

Piper Williams slipped on some virtual reality goggles and stole a peek into the next phase of education parity — technology classes in areas including coding and robotics.

Glenn Williams looked on in amazement as Piper, his 7-year-old daughter, twirled around a lecture hall.

“It’s great, keeps them occupied and engaged,” he said.

Piper may have been immersed in a virtual world, but in reality, she and her dad were at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

That’s where, on Tuesday, leaders from the civil rights organization’s educational arm — PUSH for Excellence — announced a plan to emphasize technology education as they unveiled the agenda for an upcoming scholarship celebration.

Piper Williams, 7, tests out virtual reality goggles at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the South Side. The organization wants to boost technology education. Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Helping PUSH tout STEM education was Bernard Key, who for the last two years has taught robotics and other technology classes in the organization’s summer programs — programs the group hopes to eventually offer year-round, and to adults, as well.

Williams, who grew up with Key in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, said Key has always been interested in technology.

“We couldn’t afford go-karts, so he would build them,” Williams said. “That’s been part of his DNA ever since we was kids.”

Key said he wanted to instill that same spirit in students, leading them to better jobs.

He cited fast-food chain White Castle, which announced earlier in the year that it would use robots to cook burgers at some locations.

“This is going to be the difference between them programming that robot or cleaning the bathroom,” Key said.

Michael Loria has more on the effort to boost tech education here.

Yesterday, we asked you: Did the Southwest Airlines chaos screw up your travel plans this holiday weekend? Tell us how.

Here’s what some of you said…

“We flew on Friday, Miami to Nashville to Midway, no luggage until Saturday afternoon and we had come back look for items!” — Pam Marsch Escobedo

“Supposed to fly out Monday night to Orlando at 8pm. Cancelled at 10:30 a.m. No explanation. Customer service impossible to get ahold of. Girlfriend from San Diego was going to meet us in Chicago, hers for cancelled too. Planned this trip for 7 months.” — Michael Porter

“Got up at 2:30 a.m. to make a 5:40 a.m. flight to Dallas, connect thru Vegas. Four hour delay taking off, got stuck overnight in Vegas, no luggage. Had to buy clothes. Finally got to Dallas, wasted two hours finding my luggage.” — Peter Marotta

“Yep, our flight was bumped four days out.” — Colleen Morrin Carter

“My senior citizen mom was to fly home from Austin to Chicago on Dec. 25, she is currently on a bus today on her way home. Southwest has no flights until Dec. 31. She has cats and dogs waiting for her at home.” — Rosy Medina

