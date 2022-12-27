The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Education News Chicago

Rainbow PUSH wants to boost tech education

leaders from the civil rights organization’s educational arm — PUSH for Excellence — announced a plan to emphasize technology education as they unveiled the agenda for an upcoming scholarship celebration.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Rainbow PUSH wants to boost tech education
Piper Williams, 7, tests out virtual reality goggles at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the South Side on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Piper Williams, 7, tests out virtual reality goggles at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the South Side. The organization wants to boost technology education.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Piper Williams slipped on some virtual reality goggles and stole a peek on into the next phase of education parity — technology classes in areas including coding and robotics.

Glenn Williams looked on in amazement as Piper, his 7-year-old daughter, twirled around a lecture hall.

“It’s great, keeps them occupied and engaged,” he said.

Piper may have been immersed in a virtual world, but in reality, she and her dad were at the headquarters for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

That’s where, on Tuesday, leaders from the civil rights organization’s educational arm — PUSH for Excellence — announced a plan to emphasize technology education as they unveiled the agenda for an upcoming scholarship celebration.

Helping PUSH tout STEM education was Bernard Key, who for the past two years has taught robotics and other technology classes in the organization’s summer programs — programs the group hopes to eventually offer the year-round, and to adults, as well.

Williams, who grew up with Key in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, said Key was always interested in technology.

“We couldn’t afford go karts, so he would build them,” Williams said. “That’s been part of his DNA ever since we was kids.”

Key he wanted to instill that same spirit in students, leading them to better jobs. 

He cited fast-food chain White Castle, which announced earlier in the year that it would use robots to cook burgers at some locations.

“This is going to be the difference between them programming that robot or cleaning the bathroom,” Key said.

Hardy Williams (left) explains how Bernard Key (right) uses virtual reality to boost tech education. The two were among those speaking on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the South Side.

Hardy Williams (left) explains how Bernard Key (right) uses virtual reality to boost tech education. The two were among those speaking Tuesdayt at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the South Side.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Bishop Tavis Grant, acting national executive director of Rainbow PUSH, also spoke at Tuesday’s news conference, emphasizing the importance of helping students get financial aid to further their education. Rainbow PUSH does its part, keeping those summer programs affordable; they’re open to PUSH Coalition members for the $15 cost of membership.

“This work is so very critical, especially in times of inflation,” Grant said.

Annual scholarship breakfast on MLK Day

Rainbow PUSH, founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, will host its 33rd Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, 2121 S. Prairie Ave.

Held since 1993 on the holiday honoring King, the breakfast is a chance for the organization to renew its commitment to the civil rights leader’s vision and highlight the organization’s way of furthering those goals through education.

Speakers at the January event will include actress Sheryl Lee Ralph; retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White; and activist Jitu Brown.

Beyond offering more details on PUSH for Excellence, the group also will use the scholarship breakfast to highlight their efforts at financing education and announce a plan to prevent violence in schools.

Remote-control cars made by PUSH for Excellence students under the guidance of instructor Bernard Key were on display Tuesday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters.

Remote-control cars made by PUSH for Excellence students under the guidance of instructor Bernard Key were on display Tuesday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

The Rev. Janette Wilson, the organization’s executive director, addressed the same topic. “No child should grow up without these tools,” she said. “Many of our parents aren’t working the jobs of today because they don’t have the training.”

In addition to emphasizing technological education, the organization will also return to the perennial topic of group’s role in providing scholarships. Since its inception, the organization has paid out $8 million in scholarships, including for 82 college and university students last year.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Bishop Tavis Grant, acting national executive director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition speaks at a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at the civil rights group’s South Side headquarters.

Bishop Tavis Grant, acting national executive director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, speaks at a news conference Tuesday at the civil rights group’s South Side headquarters.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Next Up In Education
Families kick off Kwanzaa with children’s museum celebration
Are Illinois schools teaching reading all wrong?
Hear the Leo High School choir ‘bring it’ during its busy holiday season
Here’s where parents can find out more on the science behind teaching reading
CPS admits delayed response to lead paint found at Bridgeport’s McClellan Elementary School
Despite student murders, Benito Juarez high shouldn’t bring cops back, students and staff tell LSC
The Latest
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
Columnists
2022: A year in which public figures brought their A blame
For many politicians, bureaucrats, cops, lawyers and journalists, the buck didn’t stop anywhere.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Davidson v Purdue
College Sports
Big Ten basketball re-rankings: Purdue is the clear No. 1, but the challengers are coming
Can Wisconsin keep it up? Can Illinois get it together? Can Northwestern actually be pretty good?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Deerfield’s Drew Rodgers (34) slams home a shot as the Warriors play Prosser at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s games.
By Michael O’Brien
 
New York’s Radio City Rockettes perform in 2009.
Columnists
Will this get me banned at Radio City?
Lawyer could not have been turned away from show in Illinois due to stringent facial recognition laws here.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reportedly vetoed a potential trade that would have sent QB Russell Wilson to the Bears before the Justin Fields era.
Bears
Russell tussle: Bears can celebrate the one who got away
Former GM Ryan Pace’s failed pursuit of QB Russell Wilson is an event Bears fans can celebrate.
By Laurence Holmes
 