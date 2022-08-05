CTA rider opens up about recent attack, Chicago Duck Derby returns and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high near 86 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 72. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 91. Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high near 90.

Top story

Dan Beam had a bad feeling about the two men who crossed into his car on the CTA’s Red Line one day last month.

They sized him up. Then, one of them grabbed his cellphone.

That set off a melee involving knives and bottles that put a spotlight on the sharp rise in violent crime on the CTA’s L and subway trains and buses — and the city’s struggling efforts to contain it.

Beam, 42, fought back and eventually got away, and his attackers were arrested.

But not before he was kicked in the face, stabbed in the collar bone and cracked over the head with bottles as he fended off the two men he was wary of and four others he and the police say also took part in the attack July 22.

It spilled onto another train car and the platform of the North/Clybourn station, with Beam knifing three of his attackers before jumping from the train and calling for help.

The number of violent crimes on the L and buses has jumped to a level not seen in over a decade, a Chicago Sun-Times analysis has found. Through July 19, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system — the most since 533 during the same period in 2011.

The number of passengers has remained relatively low since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That means riders are more likely to fall victim to a violent crime today than they were a few years ago, according to the analysis, based on city crime data.

The city used to have a data portal online and available to the public that tracked each crime on the CTA but stopped updating that in 2011. The Sun-Times used other crime data to create a similar dataset for this analysis.

Violent crimes accounted for more than 26% of the 1,863 crimes reported on the CTA this year.

In 2018 and 2019, when there were far more riders, violent crimes amounted to 13% of the crimes.

As more violent crimes have been committed, the deployment of police officers on the CTA system hasn’t kept pace.

Tom Schuba, Manny Ramos and Jesse Howehave more on the state of the CTA here.

More news you need

A bright one

Getting to be the ambassador for the 2022 Chicago Ducky Derby was an experience Special Olympics athlete Kyle Tuckey called phenomenal.

“It’s such a big honor,” Tuckey said

Special Olympics Illinois held its 17th annual Ducky Derby yesterday with a big crowd getting the chance to watch the splash down of 75,000 ducks in the Chicago River and race to the finish line.

The Ducky Derby is a fundraising event that helps Special Olympics Illinois support more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities with programming, including participating in athletic competitions and providing health services.

75,000 ducks are released onto the Chicago River during the Chicago Ducky Derby yesterday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Alex McMillin, a spokeswoman for Special Olympics Illinois, said the organization reached its goal of selling all 75,000 rubber ducks, or up for “adoption,” raising more than $450,000.

Tuckey said once he learned he was going to be this year’s ambassador, he got straight to work promoting the event.

“I told everyone my goal from the start was 75,000, and we sold out a day before the race.”

Read the online version of our Jordan Perkins’ story here.

From the press box

