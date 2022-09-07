Program aids women in earning degrees while incarcerated, another City Council departure and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 62. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 83.

Top story

The inside of the education building at the Logan Correctional Center in central Illinois looks like a regular high school.

Most classrooms are empty. But on a recent weekday, one fills up with a dozen or so incarcerated women — the first female cohort of Northwestern University’s Prison Education Program.

These programs are extremely rare in Illinois and around the country. While college students across Illinois have been returning to campus in recent weeks to start a new semester, there are few options for women in prison. Logan has the only liberal arts degree-granting curriculum for incarcerated women in Illinois, and experts say it is one of only a small number of similar programs in the nation.

Prison education experts like Rebecca Ginsburg, a professor at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, point to research showing the more education a person pursues while behind bars, the less likely they are to return.

“It doesn’t serve just the individual, that’s what’s been so clear from decades of research,” Ginsburg said. “Higher education is not an individual good. It’s a good that supports all of society, all the communities. It has ripple effects all throughout Illinois when we educate somebody who’s incarcerated.”

The Northwestern program first started in 2018 as a pilot program for incarcerated men at the Stateville Correctional Center. It has since expanded to Logan, a women’s prison a half-hour drive north of Springfield, thanks to a $1 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Aside from the program, the Illinois Department of Corrections mostly offers limited basic education or a small number of vocational courses to incarcerated women. There were once more degree-granting programs in prisons, but in 1994 people in prison lost eligibility for Pell Grants, the main federal financial aid program for low-income students.

The loss of Pell Grants forced many postsecondary prison education programs to shutter as most relied on federal funding, Professor Ginsburg explained.

Ginsburg expects this number to grow next year as the U.S. Department of Education plans to restore Pell Grant eligibility for students in prison.

WBEZ’s Anna Savchenko has more on the program here.

More news you need

A bright one

Ringmaster Cheyenne-Rose Dailey loves performing in UniverSoul Circus for the many opportunities the show presents to interact with audiences; and she loves performing in Chicago for its enthusiastic crowds, she said.

Audience members called to participate “never shy away from it,” Dailey said. “Chicago is always so willing,” she said.

The Atlanta-based circus is returning Friday to Washington Park, where the troupe has erected its one-ring big tent every year from 1996 through 2019. The troupe had to cancel the Chicago shows the past few years. Three years and one pandemic later, Dailey is raring for the city’s energy again.

Members of the Caribbean Dynasty dancers from Trinidad & Tobago perform during the UniverSoul Circus at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York April 7, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 80 performers are featured in the two-hour show, said Ben Johnson, director of operations for the circus.

Every year, the troupe decides on a theme, and coming out of the pandemic, the group wanted to defy any thinking that life was too difficult for people to achieve their goals, Dailey said.

“We wanted people to see that that’s not true. Once you continue to have that faith and you continue to push yourself and push others like you can achieve everything,” Dailey said.

Michael Loriahas more with the UniverSoul Circus crew here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What’s something that every Chicagoan has in common?

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s something that isn’t an official Chicago landmark but should be?

Here’s what some of you said...

“The pink Victorian house in Austin. It’s iconic.” —Stephanie Lyons-Belk

“The statue at the entrance to Bronzeville at 35th and King Drive.” —Erroll O’Neil

“Rainbow Cone on 92nd and Western.” —Dan Pawlowski

“The Billy Goat Tavern and Kingston Mines.” — Jim Keating

“The St. Charles Air Line and Baltimore & Ohio Chicago Terminal (B&OCT) rail bridges over the river. They frame EVERY shot of the skyline taken from the 18th St bridge. So taken for granted.” —Jim Marciniak

“The Shameless house.” —Dave Matzinger

“Rockefeller Chapel.” —Pamela Barnes

“Harold's chicken on 87th Street.” —Bruce Walker

“The Chicago Daily News Building (aka Two North Riverside). It is a Holabird and Root designed Art Deco gem and important monument to journalism. The concourse is missing its original ceiling mural, which was put into storage in the 90s, never restored, and held hostage ever since (give it back, Sam Zell!).” —Jennifer Marie

