The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: Why Chicago migrants could soon end up in St. Louis

Plus: Thompson Center’s face-lift, the best apple fritters in Chicago and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Afternoon Edition: Why Chicago migrants could soon end up in St. Louis
caecf8ab_37a3_4afd_a263_a2a0a99ef49c.jpg

Asylum-seekers, most from Venezuela, camp outside the Grand Crossing District police station.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago.

When I’ve got family or friends in town, part of the downtown tour I love to take them on includes a walk along Randolph, to show off our unique blend of architecture here.

You get to take in the juxtaposition between the Crain Communications Building and the Cultural Center; watch the L roll by above Wabash as the Nederlander sign sparkles behind it; point out the Marshall Field’s clock and take their photo near the Chicago Theatre sign. And eventually, you reach the futuristic, otherworldly James R. Thompson Center, with its metal and glass exterior. 

If I had it my way, the bizarrely beautiful Thompson Center would not change. But, oddly enough, I did not have a spare $105 million like Google did when it bought the building last year. And now, with the city’s blessing, the company will soon give the building a face-lift. 

Below, we detail the major changes in store. 👇

Plus we have the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Some Chicago migrants could end up in St. Louis amid efforts to boost jobs, stem population loss

Reporting by Esther Yoon-Ji Kang | WBEZ

Midwest diaspora: As Chicago officials scramble to shelter and find solutions for thousands of migrants who need housing and jobs, groups in St. Louis are looking to move some of those asylum-seekers there. The nonprofit International Institute of St. Louis is working with unions and philanthropic leaders to resettle possibly thousands of Latin American migrants in their city to bolster St. Louis’ workforce and stem its population decline.

How the program will be funded: Funding will come primarily from private donors, said Karlos Ramirez, vice president of Latino outreach for the International Institute. The program would provide housing for as long as three months, cellphones, apprenticeship programs and job placement through unions and assistance from immigration lawyers, Ramirez said.

Working off previous model: The Latino outreach initiative is modeled after a similar program in recent years to bring Afghan refugees to St. Louis led two years ago by Jerry Schlichter, an attorney and civic leader there. Schlichter started that effort after seeing how the Bosnian resettlement to St. Louis in the 1990s bolstered the population and created a vibrant community. Today, nearly 2,000 Afghan refugees have resettled in St. Louis, found jobs and started businesses and cultural organizations, he said.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

THOMPSONCENTER_072822_17.jpeg

The metal and glass exterior and interior atrium of the Thompson Center will be demolished as a prelude to Google’s $280 million rehab of the building.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

  • Thompson Center’s next chapter: The city has granted permits to demolish the exterior and atrium of the Thompson Center — a critical early step in Google’s $280 million efforts to remake the former state government building into the company’s Chicago headquarters.
  • Forest preserves improvements: Flush with money from a tax increase, the Cook County Forest Preserves budget includes plans to restore 400 acres of woodlands and floodplains and add more conservation programs.
  • 4 stars for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Martin Scorsese’s true-crime American period piece “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a big, sweeping, glorious, heartbreaking, insightful, powerful and unforgettable epic, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

EXPLORING THE CITY 🍎

Where to find Chicago’s best apple fritters

WBEZ_FALL_EATS_FRITTERS_001.jpeg

Cultures worldwide claim some variation of the fritter, but apple belongs to the Midwest.

Kelli Stanko for WBEZ

Reporting by Maggie Hennessy | WBEZ

We are in the thick of autumn in Chicago, which means apple fritter season is here.

Of course, at many Chicago doughnut shops you can usually find an apple fritter year-round. But there’s something special about a perfect fall day and biting into this sweet, cinnamon-scented treat, pieced together by longtime proprietors who work their magic with yeast and fry oil.

You’ll find them in almost every neighborhood in the city, but these are spots to definitely stop by this season:

Somethin’ Sweet Donuts
Availability: year-round.
📍 4456 N. Kedzie Ave.
Head here for a light, tangy fritter laced with lush pockets of cinnamony apple.
Cost: $3.49

Old Fashioned Donuts
Availability: year-round.
📍11248 S. Michigan Ave.
Call ahead or arrive early. Eighty-four-year-old proprietor Burritt Bulloch bakes just six or seven dozen apple fritters every Saturday morning for fans who flock here from all over.
Cost: $3.64

Firecakes
Availability: Through December.
📍Six locations throughout Chicago, Oak Park and Naperville
This gargantuan apple fritter has a treacly flavor and rich mouth feel, which is owed to a briochelike dough that’s mixed with cinnamon and sugar before joining chopped apples that have been previously cooked in butter and brown sugar.
Cost: $5.25

Dat Donut
Availability: year-round.
📍8251 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
You’ll find the delicious apple fritters here are thinner and crispier — made from yeast-raised dough that’s chopped together with sliced Granny Smith apples and blended with cinnamon and sugar. 
Cost:$3.94

Do-Rite Donuts
Availability: year-round
📍Seven locations throughout Chicago and the south suburbs
Blending cinnamon-spiced dough and Michigan apple chunks, Do-Rite’s fritter gets extra spice from a bit of cinnamon-infused glaze.
Cost: $3.45

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Kim_Petras___10___credit_Renee_Dominguez_for_Getty_Images.jpeg

Kim Petras brings her Feed the Beast world tour to Chicago tonight.

Renee Dominguez/Getty Images

Breakthrough year brings Kim Petras to Chicago for ambitious tour stop

Reporting by Selena Fragassi

It wasn’t that long ago that Kim Petras was spending some quality time in Chicago. During the holiday season last year, the German-born pop star was taking in the familiar sights of the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza while holing up on the North Side with her friend, local musician Alex Chapman, as she tried to mend a broken heart. 

While a breakup brought her to Chicago then, a breakthrough year brings her back now as Petras stops at the Aragon Ballroom tonight on her Feed The Beast world tour after a series of incredible moments that have made her heart full again.

One of those moments happened in February, when Petras made headlines as the first openly transgender solo artist to win the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance alongside her collaborator Sam Smith for their raunchy escapade, “Unholy.” 

In the months since, “Unholy” has become a cultural turning point, logging a billion streams, topping the Billboard, Apple and Spotify charts and leading to some of the biggest tours of the year for both Petras and Smith.

Petras brings her most ambitious tour yet to the Aragon, complete with a five-part concert that will serve as “a personal manifesto of who I am as a performer,” she said. 

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Where can you find the best apple fritters in Chicago? What makes them the best?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
City Council members grouse about being blindsided by special events that inconvenience residents
Migrantes durmiendo frente a comisarías de Chicago se preparan para el invierno
Alcalde de Chicago cancela viaje a la frontera pero manda delegación a Texas
Veterano de guerra mata a niño musulmán luego de escuchar la radio conservadora
Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago names new leadership, eyes increased program awareness for Black artists
United Airlines to seat passengers with window seats first in economy
The Latest
EventChorus__1_.png
Events
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times & WBEZ Newsrooms in Cicero
The next community listening session — in collaboration with WBEZ — will take place in Cicero on Oct. 25. This is your opportunity to bring your questions, concerns and comments directly to our journalists!
By Sun-Times staff
 
Soul &amp; Smoke chef D’Andre Carter displays his Cajun corn and hickory-smoked rib tips at opening day of this summer’s Windy City Smokeout at the United Center.
City Hall
City Council members grouse about being blindsided by special events that inconvenience residents
Frustrated by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events’ decision to notify alderpeople by email about events instead of seeking their approval, Vice Mayor Walter Burnett (27th) has threatened to block the Windy City Smoke-Out summer festival that showcases country music and barbecue in the parking lots surrounding the United Center.
By Fran Spielman
 
José Gregorio Mendoza Leal (derecha) sentado en una&nbsp;carpa&nbsp;improvisada frente a la comisaría del distrito&nbsp;de&nbsp;Town Hall con su esposa Yohana Mendoza. Dijo&nbsp;que las condiciones son especialmente duras para su hija Yohanyelis, de 6 años (centro), y su anciano padre. “Es peor cuando tienes hijos, porque cuando hace frío te sientes sin poder hacer nada. No tenemos forma de protegernos del frío. Tenemos mucha ropa, pero no es lo mismo que un&nbsp;techo”.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes durmiendo frente a comisarías de Chicago se preparan para el invierno
En cada comisaría sólo hay espacio para unas pocas docenas de personas. Cientos más, como la familia Leal, duermen afuera.
By Michael Loria and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
El alcalde Brandon Johnson canceló su viaje a la frontera con México y en su lugar enviará un equipo de asistentes para ver de primera mano la crisis migratoria.
La Voz Chicago
Alcalde de Chicago cancela viaje a la frontera pero manda delegación a Texas
El equipo también quiere establecer “mejores líneas de comunicación” sobre el flujo constante de autobuses a Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
Wadea Al-Fayoume, de 6 años, celebra su cumpleaños. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Veterano de guerra mata a niño musulmán luego de escuchar la radio conservadora
El asesinato provocó la condena de todo el mundo, incluyendo del Presidente Joe Biden.
By David Struett
 